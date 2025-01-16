Anzeige
16.01.2025 13:50 Uhr
Black Book Market Research LLC: ModMed Named Leader in Physician Practice EHR Software for 11 Specialties in 2025 Black Book Awards



TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / ModMed continues to dominate the field of physician practice electronic health record (EHR) software, earning top honors in the 2025 Black Book Research Awards across 11 medical specialties. Recognized for its ability to deliver tailored, innovative EHR solutions that meet the distinct needs of diverse physician practices, ModMed solidifies its position as the trusted choice for specialty care providers.

ModMed's specialty-specific EHR solutions were ranked first in multiple specialties, marking an enduring legacy of leadership and innovation. Since 2010, nearly a quarter of a million physician practices have participated in the Black Book EHR user polls. The specialties and consecutive years of top specialty recognition for ModMed in the Black Book surveys include:

  • Gastroenterology - 15 consecutive years

  • Dermatology - 12 consecutive years

  • Otolaryngology (ENT) - 11 consecutive years

  • Plastic Surgery - 10 consecutive years

  • Ophthalmology - 9 consecutive years

  • Orthopedics - 8 consecutive years

  • Pain Management - 5 consecutive years

  • Podiatry/Foot & Ankle - 4 consecutive years

  • Urology - 4 consecutive years

  • Allergy & Immunology - 2 consecutive years

  • OB/GYN & Fertility Medicine - 2 consecutive years

Black Book Research evaluated vendors on 18 critical key performance indicators (KPIs) essential to physician practices. ModMed excelled in categories vital to clinical and operational success, including:

Physician-Centric Design: Customizable workflows tailored to meet the unique requirements of each specialty, streamlining documentation, diagnosis, and treatment planning.

Interoperability: Seamless integration with labs, imaging systems, and external networks ensures efficient data sharing and coordination of care.

Scalability and Flexibility: Adaptable solutions designed to support practices of all sizes, from single providers to large multi-specialty organizations.

Workflow Optimization: Automation of administrative tasks, such as scheduling and reporting, reduces staff burden and improves practice efficiency.

Practice Clinical Decision Support: Embedded tools enhance diagnostic accuracy, improve patient safety, and align care delivery with evidence-based guidelines.

In addition to excelling in specialty-specific functionality, ModMed was lauded for its robust data security and HIPAA compliance, ensuring patient information remains protected. Its training and support services were praised for providing effective onboarding and ongoing assistance, helping practices maximize the platform's potential. ModMed's proactive approach to continuous improvement, including frequent updates and user-driven enhancements, further ensures practices remain ahead of industry changes and regulatory requirements.

"ModMed's EHR solutions consistently deliver the tools that physician practices need to excel," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research. "Their ability to tailor software to specialty workflows while maintaining interoperability, compliance, and user satisfaction makes them a leader in the field of electronic health records for specialty care."

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research has been a trusted authority in healthcare IT evaluations for over 16 years, specializing in polling physician practice EHR users to provide objective insights into the performance of electronic health record systems. Since its inception, more than 260,000 practices have participated in Black Book's comprehensive surveys, making it one of the most robust and reliable sources of client feedback in the industry. Renowned for its commitment to objectivity, Black Book operates free of vendor influence and remains unbiased in its evaluations. Its surveys thoroughly examine the client experience and user satisfaction, focusing on critical aspects such as system usability, functionality, interoperability, and vendor support, providing a comprehensive view of the strengths and challenges of medical and surgical practice EHR solutions to help practices make informed decisions and vendors improve their offerings.

Contact Information

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

.

SOURCE: Black Book Market Research LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
