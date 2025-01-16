Greene Concepts, Inc.: Greene Concepts Partners With TEN Alkaline Spring Water to Provide Third-Party White Label Gallon Production

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is pleased to announce a partnership with TEN® Alkaline Spring Water, a leading brand in the alkaline water market renowned for its high pH level of 10. Greene Concepts serves as a third-party white label manufacturer for TEN's gallon-sized water products, leveraging its Marion, NC bottling facility to expand TEN's retail presence. White label manufacturing is a business model where a manufacturer produces products that are rebranded and sold by another company under the other company's own brand name. White labeling offers many benefits to include lower unit costs, consistent quality control, and market adaptability.

This partnership marks a strategic collaboration, enabling TEN to strengthen its position as the top-selling gallon-sized alkaline water brand while Greene Concepts extends the reach of its bottling capabilities into TEN's established retail distribution channels. The relationship builds on the companies' history of mutual success and shared commitment to delivering high-quality water products.

Greene Concepts shipped its first full truckload of TEN-branded gallon bottles on December 13, 2024. Two more truckloads will be shipped by the end of January.

TEN Alkaline Spring Water founder and Managing Principal, Jose Fernandez, states, "As an entrepreneur and executive, I prioritize quality partnerships, health and hydration in the marketplace, and customer satisfaction. This alliance with Greene Concepts perfectly aligns with these values. I'm impressed by their water quality and production capabilities, which ensure our high-pH water continues to meet the expectations of our customers. Partnering with Greene Concepts to produce white label gallons at their facility is an exciting step forward, and I look forward to the opportunities this collaboration will bring."

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, highlights, "We are thrilled to partner with Jose Fernandez and TEN to produce gallon-sized configurations for their brand. Jose's commitment to excellence in quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our mission. He's not only a strong business partner but also a visionary leader, and we're honored to support TEN's continued success."

Mr. Greene concludes, "This partnership underscores the growing demand for gallon-sized configurations and highlights Greene Concepts' ability to deliver clean, high-quality water on a large scale. We're excited to serve TEN's customers and anticipate even greater growth as we continue to expand this relationship. Together, we are well-positioned to drive innovation and meet the increasing demand for premium water solutions."

About TEN® Alkaline Spring Water

Launched in 2013, TEN Spring Water is a premium bottled water known for its high pH level of 10, making it one of the most alkaline waters available. Sourced from natural springs in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, TEN water is rich in essential alkaline minerals and electrolytes, including potassium and sodium, contributing to its high pH and refreshing taste.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

