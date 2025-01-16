American College of Education Receives Full Reaffirmation of Accreditation From the Higher Learning Commission?

HLC has reaffirmed ACE's accreditation for a full 10 years, commending the college's processes and student support.

American College of Education® (ACE) is pleased to announce that the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) has reaffirmed its accreditation. This recognition marks the culmination of a two-year process during which teams of ACE faculty and staff collaborated to prepare for a comprehensive evaluation by HLC.

"Reaffirming our HLC accreditation is a moment of pride and accomplishment for ACE," said ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland. "It underscores our commitment to maintaining high standards of quality and compliance across all aspects of the college, from governance and operations to teaching and student support. Meeting all criteria demonstrates that ACE is successfully fulfilling its mission and upholding the expectations set by HLC for accredited institutions."

HLC accreditation, recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation, is a rigorous process that occurs every 10 years. During this process, educational institutions undergo an in-depth review to ensure they meet established standards of quality and effectiveness in education.

"Our successful review from HLC is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing an exceptional education and fostering a culture of continuous improvement," said ACE Chief Academic Officer and Provost Jodi Feikema. "In addition to confirming that ACE has met all of HLC's criteria, the visiting HLC team commended the college's robust processes, policies and approaches to supporting students."

"ACE's newest HLC accreditation is a validation of the terrific academic and student experience this college consistently provides to its students," said Chairperson of ACE's Board of Trustees Jeri Nowakowski. "Once again, ACE proves that high-quality education can be both accessible and affordable. Working professionals can obtain the skills and credentials they need to advance their careers without also shouldering excessive student debt."

ACE's next reaccreditation review by HLC will occur in 2034-35.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation and part of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

SOURCE: American College of Education

