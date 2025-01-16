Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2025 14:02 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American College of Education Receives Full Reaffirmation of Accreditation From the Higher Learning Commission?

Finanznachrichten News

HLC has reaffirmed ACE's accreditation for a full 10 years, commending the college's processes and student support.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / American College of Education® (ACE) is pleased to announce that the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) has reaffirmed its accreditation. This recognition marks the culmination of a two-year process during which teams of ACE faculty and staff collaborated to prepare for a comprehensive evaluation by HLC.

"Reaffirming our HLC accreditation is a moment of pride and accomplishment for ACE," said ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland. "It underscores our commitment to maintaining high standards of quality and compliance across all aspects of the college, from governance and operations to teaching and student support. Meeting all criteria demonstrates that ACE is successfully fulfilling its mission and upholding the expectations set by HLC for accredited institutions."

HLC accreditation, recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation, is a rigorous process that occurs every 10 years. During this process, educational institutions undergo an in-depth review to ensure they meet established standards of quality and effectiveness in education.

"Our successful review from HLC is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing an exceptional education and fostering a culture of continuous improvement," said ACE Chief Academic Officer and Provost Jodi Feikema. "In addition to confirming that ACE has met all of HLC's criteria, the visiting HLC team commended the college's robust processes, policies and approaches to supporting students."

"ACE's newest HLC accreditation is a validation of the terrific academic and student experience this college consistently provides to its students," said Chairperson of ACE's Board of Trustees Jeri Nowakowski. "Once again, ACE proves that high-quality education can be both accessible and affordable. Working professionals can obtain the skills and credentials they need to advance their careers without also shouldering excessive student debt."

ACE's next reaccreditation review by HLC will occur in 2034-35.

About American College of Education
American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation and part of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

Contact Information
Maria Penaloza
Media & Content Strategy Manager
maria.penaloza@issuerdirect.com

.

SOURCE: American College of Education



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.