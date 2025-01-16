Catheter Precision, Inc: Catheter Precision to Attend the 30th International Atrial Fibrillation Symposium

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American:VTAK), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market announced their attendance at the 30th International Atrial Fibrillation Symposium in from January 16 - 18, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The AF Symposium was initiated in 1995 in response to the growing epidemic of atrial fibrillation. Over the past 30 years, the meeting has become a major scientific forum at which health care professionals have a unique opportunity to learn about advances in research and therapeutics directly from many of the most eminent investigators in the field.

David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision, said, "Meetings allow us the chance to meet with physicians in a dedicated, focused setting and showcase our technologies while generating new sales leads. It also allows us to facilitate educational opportunities and physician-to-physician meetings to discuss our products, current and upcoming studies and best techniques for clinical success."

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "may," "might," "can," "could," "continue," "depends," "expect," "expand," "forecast," "intend," "predict," "plan," "rely," "should," "will," "may," "seek," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product evaluations at the hospital, and that the purchase order indicates that the hospital and its staff see the value and benefits that LockeT can bring and expectations regarding LockeT evaluations in the coming weeks. The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

