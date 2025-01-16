Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

Sibannac, Inc., a developer of next-generation wellness solutions, has partnered with internationally renowned television personality, author, and investigative mythologist, William Henry, to create the podcast and multimedia platform, Starwalker Café.

Celebrity Podcast and Multimedia Platform

The Company is honored to enter this exciting relationship with, William Henry, of the hit television show "Ancient Aliens", to launch the platform, which aims to explore the mysteries of the universe, delve into consciousness exploration, and offer products and services in the new-age space of psychedelics.

William is a Phoenix-based author, investigative mythologist, art historian, and TV presenter. He is an internationally recognized authority on human interaction with otherworldly beings. For sixteen seasons he has been the spiritual voice and Consulting Producer of the Ancient Aliens program, a global hit airing on the History Channel. During this time he also became an authority on expanding consciousness, human spiritual transformation and ascension. He wrote and hosted the Gaia TV series "Ascension Keepers", "The Awakened Soul: The Lost Science of Ascension", and "Arcanum". In addition to being a popular speaker on the consciousness expansion circuit, William leads tours to Egypt, France, England and Spain.

In pursuing this shared mission, Sibannac and Mr. Henry have come together to offer exclusive content to Starwalker Café's premium, paid subscribers. The inaugural interview will be recorded on January 20th, at which time the Company will identify our interview guest on our social media channels.

Starwalker Cafe

See our Coming Soon video with William Henry and our CEO, David Mersky: STARWALKER CAFE VIDEO

Fans of William Henry and the show can sign up for early now.

Starwalker Journeys

In addition to Mr. Henry's existing tours, new premium destinations are currently being planned in partnership with Sibannac within the U.S. to take Starwalkers on excursions that will include access to plant-based medicines. Planned locations are Sedona, Arizona, Bozeman, Montana and Oregon, the first state to legalize psilocybin, where licensed centers have already provided over 8,000 psychedelic mushroom journeys with raving success. These destinations offer some of the most beautiful settings in the country where travelers will be able to explore the natural surroundings, attend educational lectures from Mr. Henry and esteemed guest speakers, and partake in sacred plant medicines, all within a full-service, white-glove experience.

The psychedelic market is slated to reach $10.7 billion by 2027, up from $3.8 billion last year. With regard to travel destinations involving plant medicines and psychedelic substances, the term "wellness tourism" has already been coined, an industry projected to double by 2027 to become a $1.4 trillion sector, according to the Global Wellness Institute®. Besides Oregon, many states are actively considering legalization of psilocybin and other psychedelics, such as MDMA. California, Colorado and Sibannac's traditionally conservative home state of Arizona are all in varying stages of evaluating access to these long-banned substances. Clinical trials involving MDMA and LSD have shown promising results for members of our military and law enforcement personnel, many suffering from mental health conditions such as depression. We are in the early days of the evolution of the plant-medicine legalization process, following Marijuana, which is now almost universally permitted in the United States.

Together with William Henry, already a leader in the premium travel space, Sibannac is uniquely positioned to be a leader in the wellness tourism market. We have already identified international travel as a major potential revenue stream, which not only attracts high-net worth individuals, but where psychedelics are legal. We have contacts in a few of these including, Costa Rica, Peru and Portugal.

The period following a psychedelic journey has not received adequate attention. Sibannac will focus on post-journey support, the months after a person integrates the experience into daily life. Revenue streams include personal support, a line of fully-legal psychoactive mushrooms, such as Amanita Muscaria, and education. Our aim is to build an entire platform establishing Starwalker Café as a brand leader in wellness, by uniquely blending the spiritual, holistic and medicinal.

"On behalf of Sibannac, I am overjoyed to announce Starwalker Café's first podcast interview as well as our excursions, where people will be able to travel to some of the most scenic locations across the globe and have the chance to experience them with plant medicines. We look forward to participating in these ground-breaking tours and explore the bounds of consciousness together," said Sibannac's CEO, David Mersky.

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods space. In addition to mainstream supplements, the Company is focusing on Amanita mushrooms, Kratom and Hemp-derived cannabis products for wholesale and retail sales and distribution. The company is vertically integrated, with product design, sales and marketing, all under the Sibannac umbrella. Sibannac has opened its platform to outside clients to offer its marketing and brand-building assets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Campus Co.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

