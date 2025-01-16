Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) ("NowVertical" or the "Company"), a leading data and AI solutions provider, proudly announces its recognition as a Google Premier Partner in the LATAM region. This premier level of partnership represents the highest tier within Google's partner ecosystem. This partnership underscores NowVertical's advanced expertise in Google Cloud solutions, particularly in Data & AI Specialisations, which are core to driving NowVertical's initial revenue run rate objective of US$50 million and best-in-class 20% EBITDA margin.

Achieving Premier Partner status is a culmination of a rigorous, three-year development journey during which NowVertical has built a robust foundation of over 40 Google certifications and delivered outstanding measurable client impact. This elite recognition places NowVertical among a select group of companies globally, reflecting its technical proficiency, client success, and commitment to excellence.

NowVertical continues to deliver measurable business value for its clients across industry verticals by leveraging Google technology - examples include reducing faulty production by 40% for a manufacturing client, improving short-term resource forecasting accuracy by over 50% for an energy client, and reducing a two-week manual invoicing process to mere minutes for an insurance client.

"Becoming a Google Premier Partner is a powerful validation of our deep expertise in data and AI technologies and our ability to deliver transformational value to our clients," said Sandeep Mendiratta, CEO of NowVertical. "This milestone enhances our credentials in LATAM and provides a platform to accelerate our partnership expansion across North America and EMEA, which support our longer-term growth goals. It positions us to scale faster, secure more and higher-value engagements, and deepen our relationships with enterprise clients."

Becoming a Google Premier Partner is a major competitive advantage for NowVertical, providing access to exclusive resources, priority support from Google Cloud and greater client access.

The stringent requirements to achieve this status include:

Demonstrate expertise in two Google Cloud Specializations, Data & Analytics and Machine Learning Services.

10 successful customer engagements in the region completed and verified by Google, showcasing the tangible business impact and value delivered through Google Cloud solutions.

Generate at least US$500,000 in qualified consumption from Google Cloud growth markets.

Have 10 or more employees who are certified in professional Google Cloud roles, demonstrating their technical expertise and proficiency in Google Cloud technologies.

This accomplishment is expected to further bolster NowVertical's position as a strategic and trusted technology partner to global enterprises, as it continues to expand its reach and drive organic growth toward achieving its US$50 million revenue run rate and 20% best-in-class EBITDA margin financial goals.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

The Company is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company's AI-Infused first party and third-party technologies. NowVertical is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions. For further details about NowVertical, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

Cautionary note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

