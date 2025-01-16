Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - Sol Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: CYFRF) ("Sol Strategies" or the "Company"), a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to investing in and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain ecosystem, is announcing the launch of its new mobile application from Orangefin Ventures LLC ("Orangefin"), a recent acquisition and trusted provider of non-custodial staking solutions known for exceptional performance and security. This innovative app, now available on the Solana dApp Store, is the first non-custodial staking solution that allows investors to stake Solana (SOL) directly from their phones, delivering a streamlined and intuitive experience.

"This app will allow Solana investors the ability to get the most out of their Solana investment with a simple, secure, and high-yield staking solution," said Leah Wald, CEO of Sol Strategies. "As our first major technology initiative, this launch represents a pivotal step in our journey investing in and fostering innovation, enabling us to build cutting-edge solutions within the blockchain infrastructure."

Key features include:

Non-Custodial Model: Investors retain full control of their keys, enhancing security and ownership of their assets.

Investors retain full control of their keys, enhancing security and ownership of their assets. Higher Staking Returns: Investors can expect returns ranging from 8% to 10%, significantly surpassing traditional custodial platforms.

Investors can expect returns ranging from 8% to 10%, significantly surpassing traditional custodial platforms. Compliance and Security: Orangefin, an ISO 27001 compliant validator, upholds the highest standards of security and reliability.

"Orangefin has been dedicated to building top-tier validator technology for the Solana community," said Max Kaplan, Founder of OrangeFin and Head of Staking at Sol Strategies. "With the resources and strategic expertise from Sol Strategies, we've elevated everything we've built to new heights. This marks another step forward in our mission to deliver even greater value and performance to the Solana ecosystem."

The app is available now on the Solana dApp Store and is expected to launch on Google Play and the Apple App Store late this year.

About Sol Strategies

Sol Strategies is a publicly traded Canadian company actively investing in, supporting, and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain and ecosystem. The Company focuses on leveraging investment opportunities in staking rewards and Solana-based projects, enabling shareholders to indirectly participate in the decentralized finance landscape. Sol Strategies is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker "HODL" and on the OTC market under the ticker "CYFRF".

To learn more about Sol Strategies, please visit www.solstrategies.io. A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Orangefin Ventures

Orangefin Ventures is a blockchain infrastructure leader specializing in validator operations and decentralized network solutions. The company's cutting-edge technology, ISO 27001 certification, and reliable performance have made it a trusted name in the Solana ecosystem. For more information, visit www.orangefin.ventures.

