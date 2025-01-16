Kolkata-based Exide Industries has invested INR 1. 49 billion ($17. 2 million) in Exide Energy Solutions through a rights offering. The investment will support the construction of a greenfield lithium battery plant in Bengaluru, India, in addition to other funding needs. From pv magazine India Exide Industries has invested INR 1. 49 billion in its lithium battery unit, Exide Energy Solutions Ltd. (EESL), through a rights-based subscription in equity share capital. The investment brings its total investment in EESL to INR 33. 02 billion, including an investment made in the previously merged subsidiary ...

