The agreements provide for the installation of carbonate industrial plants in the department of Potosí, which will receive royalties and investments of around $2 billion. From pv magazine LatAm State-owned Bolivian company Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos (YLB) has announced the signing of two contracts with Russia's Uranium One Group and China's CBC for the establishment of lithium carbonate industrial plants in the department of Potosí. Confirming the agreements, YLB CEO Omar Alarcón said in a statement that they guaranteed royalties for the department of Potosí, He added that the contracts ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...