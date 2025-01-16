The company establishes an Abu Dhabi office and announces new regional cloud support to meet the growing demand for edge AI and computing solutions

ZEDEDA, the leader in edge management and orchestration, today announced the opening of its Middle East headquarters in Abu Dhabi and new strategic investments from Alpha Wave Incubation and Prosperity7, a diversified venture capital fund of Aramco Ventures, a subsidiary of Aramco, marking a significant expansion of its global operations. This growth comes in response to accelerating demand for edge computing and AI solutions in the Middle East region, where ZEDEDA has seen strong customer adoption across multiple industries.

The new Abu Dhabi office joins ZEDEDA's existing locations in the United States, Germany and India, establishing a fourth strategic hub for the company's global operations. The regional headquarters will house sales, engineering and customer support teams to serve ZEDEDA's expanding Middle Eastern customer base.

"The Middle East is experiencing unprecedented adoption of cloud and edge computing technologies as organizations embrace digital transformation," said Said Ouissal, ZEDEDA's CEO and founder. "Our new Abu Dhabi headquarters positions us to work more closely with customers in the region while providing enhanced local support for global customers deploying edge computing solutions across the Middle East."

The Middle East Africa region is poised for remarkable growth in edge computing adoption. IDC's Worldwide Edge Spending Guide predicts a 15.3% compound annual growth rate over the next five years, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing markets worldwide. This growth is driven by increasing demand for edge AI and edge computing solutions across industries as organizations embrace digital transformation.

Strategic Investment Fuels Middle East Expansion

In response to this market opportunity, ZEDEDA announced new support for Middle East cloud regions, enabling customers to comply with data residency requirements while leveraging cloud-native technologies and AI capabilities. This expansion comes as ZEDEDA welcomes strategic investments from Alpha Wave and Prosperity7.

ZEDEDA's Abu Dhabi headquarters establishment comes as part of Alpha Wave Incubation's (AWI) strategic investment program in Abu Dhabi. The AWI program provides comprehensive support, including strategic, operational and community resources designed to help technology companies scale in the region. Through this program, ZEDEDA will benefit from Abu Dhabi's advanced digital infrastructure, favorable regulatory environment and growing technology ecosystem while contributing to the emirate's vision of becoming a leading global hub for technology innovation.

"As the demand increases for data-driven insights that drive efficiency, safety, and competitive advantage, it's leading to an accelerated adoption of AI-enabled technologies at the edge, where the data is created. This is what ZEDEDA solves," said Rick Gerson, Co-Founder and Chairman of Alpha Wave Global. "We are delighted to partner with Said and team as they expand their global footprint, driving adoption within new regions and markets."

"Witnessing ZEDEDA's groundbreaking technology confirms its promised potential of defining the future of edge computing," said Abhishek Shukla, Managing Director of Prosperity7. "ZEDEDA's open source EVE-OS architecture and integrated technology stack will enable the broadest set of enterprise deployment options as organizations look to simplify the security and remote management of edge workloads."

The company's expansion reflects the accelerating adoption of edge computing and AI across industries in the Middle East. ZEDEDA will actively recruit local talent to support its growth in the region while developing partnerships with Middle East-based solution providers to strengthen its ecosystem.

To learn more about ZEDEDA's edge orchestration solutions, visit ZEDEDA.com.

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA makes edge computing effortless, open and intrinsically secure-extending the cloud experience to the edge. ZEDEDA reduces the cost of managing and orchestrating distributed edge infrastructure and applications while increasing visibility, security and control. ZEDEDA delivers instant time to value, has tens of thousands of nodes under management and is backed by world-class investors with teams in the United States, Germany and India. For more information, visit www.ZEDEDA.com.

About Alpha Wave Incubation

Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI) is an investment fund managed by Alpha Wave Global in partnership with Lunate. AWI's mission is to invest in outstanding founders and management teams that have exceptional companies. AWI also offers access to comprehensive support for business-building, while also helping companies expand globally and open new markets in the GCC/MENA region and beyond.

Alpha Wave Global is a global investment company with three main verticals: private equity, private credit, and public markets. It is led by Rick Gerson, Navroz Udwadia, and Ryan Khoury.

Alpha Wave has offices in Miami, New York, London, Monaco, Madrid, Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Sydney. For more information, pleasevisit www.alphawaveglobal.com.

About Prosperity7 Ventures

Prosperity7 Ventures (P7) is the diversified growth fund of Aramco Ventures, a subsidiary of Aramco, the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals company. The fund's name derives from "Prosperity Well', the 7th oil well drilled in Saudi Arabia and the first to strike oil. Taking forward this pioneering history, P7 invests globally with a long-term view in breakthrough technologies and transformational business models that will bring prosperity and positive impact on a vast scale. https://www.prosperity7vc.com/

