As previously announced, Jefferies will hold a Doing Good Global Trading Day today, January 16, 2025, to support organizations providing aid for first responders and those impacted by the fires.

Jefferies will donate 100% of net global commissions on January 16 for all trading in equities and fixed income by the Firm's clients. Jefferies will also make a $1 million donation and encourage its nearly 6,000 employees to personally support relief efforts. During the month following this Global Trading Day, contributions will be carefully allocated to qualified charities to ensure the proceeds go directly to support the people and communities most in need.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President of Jefferies, said:

"Today, Team Jefferies and our clients have the opportunity to answer the call to provide much-needed support for the city of Los Angeles and its communities that have been affected by these devastating wildfires. Please trade with us today so that we can maximize our donation to those in need."

Jefferies is committed to making a difference to better our global community. Jefferies has previously held Global Trading Days at times of need, which raised more than $60 million just in the past five years for charities responding to humanitarian crises and natural disasters.

For further information, please contact your Jefferies representative.

About Jefferies

Jefferies is a leading global, full-service investment banking and capital markets firm that provides advisory, sales and trading, research, and wealth and asset management services. With more than 40 offices around the world, we offer insights and expertise to investors, companies, and governments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250116060949/en/

Contacts:

For More Information

Jonathan Freedman

mediacontact@jefferies.com