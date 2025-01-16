North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been recognized in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operation Consulting.

As noted in the report, "supply chain operations consulting is focused in industries that are highly dependent on the management of physical flows of material and inventory from suppliers through internal operations, such as manufacturing or distribution to end customers or patients." Our take on this is that it highlights key trends such as acquisitions, digital platform development and alternative delivery models like Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS).

"North Highland's supply chain consulting service helps organizations plan, model and implement transformation strategies to optimize distributions and logistics," said Andrew Billings, North Highland vice president and Supply Chain Lead. "We believe this recognition highlights the firm's goal to help solve our clients' transformation challenges by engaging workforces, optimizing spend and enhancing quality and customer service."

Gartner, Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting, Michael Dominy, 25 November 2024

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. It's how lasting progress is made. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services powered by data and digital expertise unleash untapped potential at the intersection of workforce and operations.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 5,500 experts in 60+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

