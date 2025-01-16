Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI), a company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace, provides an update on the research and development process for NEXBOARD, a high-strength composite construction panel, which could replace traditional building materials such as drywall, plywood, and oriented strand board (OSB).

Over the past several months, Xeriant has made tremendous strides in engineering NEXBOARD, and setting up processes for production. The Company has been finalizing the panel's composition, testing and refining formulations, and incorporating additional materials to maximize dispersion of its fire retardant and fiber components. These enhancements aim to optimize weight, strength, fire resistance, and other properties in a cost-effective manner.

"Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the devastating wildfires across Southern California, and we stand deeply committed in our mission to help protect communities susceptible to natural disasters with our Durever line of green construction products," stated Ted DeFeudis, Xeriant Director.







In March of last year, Xeriant achieved a significant milestone with NEXBOARD by conducting a successful 5-minute flame test, exposing the panel to temperatures estimated between 2,000ºF and 3,600ºF. The ¼-inch thick NEXBOARD panel demonstrated minimal heat transfer, with the backside temperature reaching only 86ºF, exhibiting no flame spread, and self-extinguishing immediately after the torch was removed.

DeFeudis continued, "While raising my family in Pacific Palisades, I experienced a wildfire first-hand. My wife and I were down the road for coffee in the morning, but when we tried to return home, the roads were blocked off. Panicked, I ran 2.5 miles up a canyon road to get our children out of the house and to safety.

"Seeing the utter destruction in the Pacific Palisades fire over the past week, and watching our old house, church, and children's schools burn to the ground is deeply saddening. Worst of all, most of our friends have lost everything.

"Xeriant calls Florida home and we all know families that are still working through the recovery process from our most recent hurricanes.

"Better materials and smarter designs are the key to improving future results, and Xeriant is committed to having a significant role in these advancements. Attaining certification for our boards is more than just a key corporate milestone, it's a personal mission."

Xeriant has been collaborating with prominent homebuilders, reviewing testing protocols, and dispatching samples for analysis, testing, and certifications suitable for various construction applications. The Company is also positioning for near-term production and establishing a robust supply chain to support large-scale production.

For more information about NEXBOARD and to view the flame test video, please visit Xeriant's NEXBOARD page.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant's advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER brand, and includes NEXBOARD, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

For more information, please go to: www.xeriant.com

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

