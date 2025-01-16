AIKO Makes Impressive Debut at Abu Dhabi Energy Expo

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From 14-16 January, AIKO, a global-leading new energy technology company, made the first appearance with its high-efficiency N-type ABC series products at the 17th World Future Energy Summit (WFES).

As a BNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer, AIKO was the world's first company to achieve GW-level mass production of N-type BC. AIKO N-type ABC modules have ranked first on the TaiyangNews global module mass production efficiency list for 22 consecutive months, and its delivery efficiency recently has reached 24.6%.

Abu Dhabi has a typical desert climate with scarce rainfall and abundant sunshine all year round, boasting the highest irradiance levels in the world with summer temperatures reaching up to 50?. AIKO N-type ABC modules excel in better temperature coefficient of -0.26%/?, partial shading optimization and high temperature restriction, significantly minimizing the impact of high temperatures, reducing the risks of power loss and hot spot caused by obstruction, and ensuring stable operation in different conditions.

Through partial shading optimization and micro-crack resistance experiment at the booth, AIKO N-type ABC modules demonstrated the leading performance compared to TOPCon modules, showing superior power output in shaded conditions as well as better resistance to micro-cracks and lower electricity loss when subjected to the same impact.

At the exhibition, an internationally leading independent third-party testing, inspection, certification, training, and consulting organization, TÜV Rheinland awarded AIKO with A-level certification for shadow obstruction resistance at the awarding ceremony and both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation on module testing, certification technology innovations and standard setting, jointly promoting the development of PV technology.

During the exhibition, Christian Peter, Director of AIKO European Research Institute, presented on "Cutting-edge Photovoltaic Technology Boosts Zero-Carbon Energy Transition", discussing the R&D journey of BC technology and the excellent adaptability of AIKO N-type ABC in the Middle East region and outlining AIKO's mission to drive zero-carbon societal development through innovation.

During the event, AIKO successfully signed distribution agreements and project orders with major EPCs and distributors in Tunisia, further expanding the market in the Middle East and North Africa regions.

Committed to driving zero-carbon energy transformation, AIKO will continue to focus on customer demands and differentiated solutions to promote solar industry development and energy transition in the Middle East, contributing to the realization of a zero-carbon society while achieving the ultimate conversion of solar energy.

