The Pebble Group's full year trading update indicates that results will be in line with market expectations, with maintained (attractive) margins at Facilisgroup and better gross margins at Brand Addition, as was the case at the half year. The year-end group net cash position of £16.5m is ahead of the £15.0m indicated at the time of the interim figures in September and is after a share buyback totalling £1.4m. This is a good outturn in a market that continues to be sensitive to macro uncertainties. Further detail on performance will come with the full results on 18 March.

