CYIOS Corp.: CYIOS Corp Reports Record $5 Million in Q4 Revenue Through Noir Subsidiary; Noir Full-Year Revenue Exceeds $14.4 Million

2024 marks a transformative year for CYIOS Corp, with Noir achieving over 200% year-over-year growth; strategic plans set for continued expansion in 2025.

CYIOS Corp (OTC PINK:CYIO) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Noir Medical Supplies, delivered a record-breaking $5 million in revenue during Q4 2024. This significant contribution has propelled Noir's full year revenue to over $14.4 million, a substantial increase from $4.55 million in 2023, reflecting over 200% year-over-year growth.

"2024 was a transformative year for CYIOS," stated Chairman John O'Shea. "The extraordinary success of our Noir acquisition, which closed on August 10th, has not only strengthened our financial position but also set the foundation for a successful 2025."

2024 Year in Review

Noir Acquisition : Completed on August 10, 2024, the acquisition has been instrumental in driving revenue growth.

Revenue Milestones : CYIOS Q3 2024 (August 10 - September 30): $2.93 million in revenue. CYIOS Q4 2024: Surpassed $5 million in revenue, marking the highest quarterly revenue in the company's history. Total revenue from Noir post-acquisition (August 10 - December 31): Over $8 million. Noir's full-year 2024 revenue: Surpassed $14.4 million, significantly exceeding initial expectations of $7-$9 million.



2025 Roadmap and Strategic Focus

CYIOS Corp remains focused on delivering continued revenue growth with a solid foundation firmly in place. Key initiatives for 2025 include:

1. Scaling Noir:

Expanding product offerings and enhancing geographic reach.

Forecasting $15+ million in revenue for Noir in 2025, excluding potential acquisitions.

2. Uplisting Strategy

Completing a two-year PCAOB audit to enhance financial transparency

Aiming for an exchange uplisting to OTCQB or higher

Closing Remarks

"CYIOS Corp is well-positioned to build on its momentum from 2024," said O'Shea, Chairman of CYIOS Corp. "We are confident investors will take notice of our new direction, successful execution driving revenue growth and delivering sustainable value for shareholders in 2025 and beyond. By focusing on revenue growth and margin expansion as the cornerstone of our strategy, we aim to create significant long-term shareholder value. With Noir now having completed two quarters under CYIOS, we anticipate consistent performance that will garner increased attention from the investment community.

We also believe an uplisting to a higher-tier exchange could substantially enhance shareholder value, providing access to a broader investor base. As we continue to execute successfully and address the disparity between Noir revenues-exceeding $14 million 2024, forecasting $15 million + in 2025-and our current market cap valuation, we expect to see a narrowing of this gap, aligning with the valuation of growth companies in our category trading on a multiple of revenues that validate a much higher valuation."

About Noir Medical Supplies

Noir Medical Supplies is a rapidly growing provider of high-quality medical supplies and equipment, offering products from personal protective equipment (PPE) to essential healthcare items for clinics, hospitals, and medical professionals. Founded in 2023, Noir's mission is to solve inventory challenges for healthcare distributors and institutions across the United States and the Caribbean by delivering high-quality products at competitive prices. Noir serves some of the nation's largest healthcare and biotech companies and continues to expand its reach to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare sector.

Additional information regarding clients served as well as distribution partners can be found on the company's website. (https://noirmedicalsupplies.com/)

About CYIOS Corporation

CYIOS Corp (OTC PINK: CYIO) is a publicly traded company focused on strategic investments and acquisitions in high-growth sectors, including healthcare, medical technology, and emerging industries. CYIOS Corp is committed to building a portfolio that delivers long-term value to shareholders through innovation and excellence. For more information, please visit: CYIOScorporation.com.

