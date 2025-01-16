AURI Inc., Announces; the Design, and Coding of New Crypto Coins is Underway

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / AURI Inc. (OTCPK:AURI) (the Company)

AURI Inc., Recently the company announced plans to launch two new Crypto Coins, one backed by gold reserves that AURI holds the rights to and a second coin backed by an extensive catalogue of music, video, computer software, games, movies, photo and sports memorabilia IP rights, to include some very rare master recordings. While both asset reserves are being independently appraised, AURI has taken the next steps toward creating the two new digital coins by utilizing the same contractor that designed AURI's rare art backed Token.

Auri's team is also in the R/D stage to build a global online marketplace that will allow for the purchase, sale and repurchase of products; with the ability to use a large array of forms of currencies and crypto currencies through the support of innovative technologies from its payment processing partners.

Earlier this year, the company announced the ability to process credit cards, and exchange tokens in Europe utilizing its current relationship with the Company TSYS. TSYS, an established processor of alternative forms of currency allows AURI to process the purchase, sale, and repurchase of Crypto coins in Europe utilizing the company's soon to be finalized office in the country of Moldova, an EU friendly nation.

Edward Vakser, AURI's CEO is quoted as saying, "Due to the support and enthusiasm of our European partner, in Moldova, we have been exposed to very profitable business opportunities. Although the new year is just getting under way, we can already see that 2025 is going to be a banner year for the company and our shareholders. Through a strategic purchase we have gained the rights to untold gold reserves. In addition, through a new business venture we have partnered with several media companies that has garnered us access to priceless media and entertainment IP property rights.

Capitalizing on our own expertise in creating asset-based crypto coins, we will use the entertainment and media IP rights to collateralize two or more new crypto currencies.

Along, with our new European Partner, the government of Moldova, we will have a European location and be able to process and exchange crypto coins and NFT's in the first quarter of 2025, making us a defacto exchange reaching all of Europe. We are excited to bring this new opportunity and add tremendous value to our shareholders. There are over 750 million people that can be exposed to AURI's tokens, processing, and exchange. With all of these plans coming to fruition and tying together is extremely meaningful for our shareholders, it is only the beginning. We expect to announce additional plans in the coming weeks."

About Auri Inc.

AURI Inc. as good as gold! The Company was formed by a group of investors whose talents and interests were based in Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Intellectual Properties Development, and acquisitions, as well as oil and gas and real-estate investments. The company launched its own Crypto Currency, www.Auritoken.io and has licensed its Art Inventory at nft/blackdracos.com. The management is based around seasoned corporate officers, directors and consultants who are experienced in management and mergers/acquisitions of multimillion dollar companies. The company's plan and concept were developed and based around a plan of acquiring and developing High End Art and Reproductions, backed by AURI Gold Crypto Currency, focusing AURI INC to become a Publisher and Licensor as well as NFT developer. Then, retaining the duplication and reproduction rights, on an exclusive basis, in order to sell and distribute the products worldwide. The company and management believe that they can create, sustain and grow one of the largest art publishing companies in the world. AURI Inc., also owns a "wholly owned subsidiary": EVAP Inc. Evap Inc. has patent pending technology to assist with one of the biggest issues in the oil and gas industry, "PRODUCED WATER". The technology can take produced saltwater and turn it into a steam cleaner than most cities tap water by removing most of the metals and suspended solids.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Press Contact info:

auriincpr@gmail.com

+1 214-418-6940

Twitter: @AURI_OTC

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/auri-inc/

Token Website: www.auritoken.io

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057444009513

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@auri_otc?_t=8deaRcgzNs6&_r=1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AURI_OTC

Contact Information

Edward Vakser

Chairman/CEO

ev24903@gmail.com

2144186940

SOURCE: Auri Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire