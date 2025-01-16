Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025

WKN: A40UHD | ISIN: US28252B8533
NASDAQ
15.01.25
19:39 Uhr
0,226 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2025 14:38 Uhr
105 Leser
1847 Holdings LLC: 1847 Holdings Engages Two Roads Advisors to Facilitate Sale of Wolo Manufacturing Corp.

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / 1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American:EFSH) ("1847 Holdings" or the "Company") today announced the engagement of Two Roads Advisors, a boutique investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions, to manage the sale process for its subsidiary, Wolo Manufacturing Corp. ("Wolo").

Wolo is a leading manufacturer and distributor of vehicle horns and safety products, offering a comprehensive range of electric and air horns for trucks, marine vessels, motorcycles, and industrial equipment. The company also provides a broad array of vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles.

The sale of Wolo represents a key objective in 1847 Holdings' strategy to optimize its portfolio and focus on acquisitions of businesses with $5 million or more in EBITDA. While the Company remains open to acquiring smaller businesses with $1-2 million in EBITDA, these will only be considered as tuck-in acquisitions to complement existing platforms. This marks an important step for 1847 Holdings in refining its portfolio and prioritizing larger, scalable opportunities that align with its growth objectives.

Ellery Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings, stated, "We are pleased to partner once again with Two Roads Advisors, building on the success of our previous collaborations. Their proven expertise in mergers and acquisitions, coupled with a strong track record of delivering results, makes them the ideal choice to lead the sale process for Wolo. Our primary goal is to identify a strategic buyer for Wolo who can ensure a seamless transition while maximizing value for our stakeholders."

"As part of our broader strategy, we are focusing on acquiring larger businesses, such as CMD, which represents our most significant acquisition to date. Smaller businesses like Wolo are better positioned as complementary add-ons to existing platforms rather than standalone entities, as the time, costs and resources required for such acquisitions are harder to rationalize as we increase our scale as a public company. With Two Roads Advisors' guidance, we are confident in achieving an outcome that enhances operational efficiency and drives sustainable long-term success," concluded Mr. Roberts.

About 1847 Holdings

1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American:EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders. For more information, visit www.1847holdings.com.

For the latest insights, follow 1847 on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020
Email: EFSH@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: 1847 Holdings LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
