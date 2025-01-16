1847 Holdings LLC: 1847 Holdings Engages Two Roads Advisors to Facilitate Sale of Wolo Manufacturing Corp.

1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American:EFSH) ("1847 Holdings" or the "Company") today announced the engagement of Two Roads Advisors, a boutique investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions, to manage the sale process for its subsidiary, Wolo Manufacturing Corp. ("Wolo").

Wolo is a leading manufacturer and distributor of vehicle horns and safety products, offering a comprehensive range of electric and air horns for trucks, marine vessels, motorcycles, and industrial equipment. The company also provides a broad array of vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles.

The sale of Wolo represents a key objective in 1847 Holdings' strategy to optimize its portfolio and focus on acquisitions of businesses with $5 million or more in EBITDA. While the Company remains open to acquiring smaller businesses with $1-2 million in EBITDA, these will only be considered as tuck-in acquisitions to complement existing platforms. This marks an important step for 1847 Holdings in refining its portfolio and prioritizing larger, scalable opportunities that align with its growth objectives.

Ellery Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings, stated, "We are pleased to partner once again with Two Roads Advisors, building on the success of our previous collaborations. Their proven expertise in mergers and acquisitions, coupled with a strong track record of delivering results, makes them the ideal choice to lead the sale process for Wolo. Our primary goal is to identify a strategic buyer for Wolo who can ensure a seamless transition while maximizing value for our stakeholders."

"As part of our broader strategy, we are focusing on acquiring larger businesses, such as CMD, which represents our most significant acquisition to date. Smaller businesses like Wolo are better positioned as complementary add-ons to existing platforms rather than standalone entities, as the time, costs and resources required for such acquisitions are harder to rationalize as we increase our scale as a public company. With Two Roads Advisors' guidance, we are confident in achieving an outcome that enhances operational efficiency and drives sustainable long-term success," concluded Mr. Roberts.

About 1847 Holdings

1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American:EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders. For more information, visit www.1847holdings.com.

