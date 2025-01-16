Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - New data compiled by MOBI from over 1,715 Canadian hospitality businesses and 13 million transactions looks at the 2024 trends that shaped the Canadian hospitality industry. From price inflation to customer demand and changing dietary preferences, these insights offer businesses valuable insights to adapt to the changing hospitality landscape in 2025.

Despite economic challenges, Canada's hospitality industry showed remarkable resilience in 2024, driven by a shift in consumer focus from quantity to quality. According to MOBI CEO Shannon Hautot, "Canadians are dining out less often, but when they do, they are choosing higher-value, premium experiences. The increase in average order spend suggests consumers are prioritizing memorable, high-quality dining over frequency."

Price Inflation : MOBI's Canadian restaurants saw a modest price increase of 3.2 per cent in 2024. This reflects continued operational challenges as inflation impacts both pricing strategies and consumer behaviour.

: MOBI's Canadian restaurants saw a modest price increase of 3.2 per cent in 2024. This reflects continued operational challenges as inflation impacts both pricing strategies and consumer behaviour. Average Order Spend: Canadians are spending more per order, with an 8 per cent increase in the average order value, rising from $42.60 to $45.90. This indicates that while people may be dining out or ordering less frequently, many are opting for higher-value, premium menu items.

Canadians are spending more per order, with an 8 per cent increase in the average order value, rising from $42.60 to $45.90. This indicates that while people may be dining out or ordering less frequently, many are opting for higher-value, premium menu items. Demand Decline: Despite the increase in order value, the demand for restaurant services in Canada dropped by 6 per cent, the sharpest decline among the countries examined. This suggests that while consumers are willing to spend more on fewer, bigger-ticket items, they are going out to eat or ordering delivery less often due to ongoing economic pressures and reduced disposable income.

Despite the increase in order value, the demand for restaurant services in Canada dropped by 6 per cent, the sharpest decline among the countries examined. This suggests that while consumers are willing to spend more on fewer, bigger-ticket items, they are going out to eat or ordering delivery less often due to ongoing economic pressures and reduced disposable income. Regional Variations: Ontario saw the highest price inflation, while British Columbia exhibited more price sensitivity, with a smaller drop in average order spend. Delivery fees also varied by region: Ontario experienced a slight 2 per cent decrease, while Alberta saw a significant 16 per cent reduction in delivery charges, likely aimed at attracting more customers.

In terms of dietary preferences, plant-based eating continues to gain ground. Soy milk remains the dominant alternative milk in coffee, accounting for 90 per cent of purchases. Additionally, vegetarian orders surged by 124 per cent, signalling a shift toward plant-based diets, while vegan orders saw a modest decline of 16 per cent. Gluten-free options continued to see growth, with a 19 per cent increase in demand, while dairy-free diets grew by 8 per cent. According to Karen Paradine, Marketing Director at Chopped Leaf, these statistics are not surprising. "At Chopped Leaf, we're seeing a widespread shift towards healthier, more sustainable eating habits among consumers."

As the Canadian restaurant industry adapts to these evolving trends, it's clear that operators must strike a balance between managing costs and meeting the growing demand for high-quality, plant-based, and dietary-specific offerings. Businesses that can successfully navigate these changes will be well-positioned to thrive in 2025's competitive market.

Founded in 2010, MOBI is the market leader in mid-market enterprise hospitality technology in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, processing over $500 million in customer transactions. With a presence in more than 3,000 restaurants and hospitality businesses, MOBI's enterprise-grade solutions focus on helping clients increase revenue, enhance customer experience, and regain control of their customer relationships. Originally an online ordering solution, MOBI has expanded its offerings to include branded storefronts, mobile apps, AI-driven guest experiences, white-label delivery, marketplace order aggregation, and more than 120 powerful integrations.



