During the interview, Mr. Browne shared recent accomplishments for Alternus Clean Energy, including achieving full permitting for the first of 11 solar projects in Italy. Construction on the 18MW project will begin mid-2025, with plans to power the Italian grid within 18 months, generating up to $25 million in annual cash flow over 30 years. "This is a big focus country for us," Browne said, highlighting Italy's supportive permitting process, which significantly accelerates solar developments.

Browne also discussed broader expansion efforts, including U.S. growth and joint ventures in wind and battery storage, underscoring the company's commitment to renewable energy innovation and scalability. Browne highlighted 2025 as a pivotal year for growth, stating, "We've strategically positioned the company to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive exceptional progress."

The interview can be viewed here- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RABDsghTomA or on ProactiveInvestors.com.

About Alternus Clean Energy, Inc.:

Alternus Clean Energy is a NASDAQ-listed renewable energy company committed to advancing sustainable solutions. With a focus on utility-scale projects, such as solar parks, and complementary technologies like microgrids and battery storage, we aim to deliver comprehensive, clean energy across Europe and America. Through strategic investments, we are building a portfolio poised to lead the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, please visit https://alternusce.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this release, including any information on the Company's plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the Company's management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this notice, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Such statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company cautions that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and other factors that may cause the actual financial results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from the Company's estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements should not be relied upon as representing Alternus' assessments of any date after the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

