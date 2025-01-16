Event Spotlighted Wildix's WMS 7 and Groundbreaking AI Solutions as Catalysts for Transforming UC&C, Workplaces and Partner Success

Wildix, a global leader in AI-powered Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C), concluded its annual UC&C Summit on January 15, connecting thousands of partners and industry leaders worldwide. The virtual event showcased strategies to address the evolving workplace and UC&C market, emphasizing AI-driven innovation, vertical market growth, and Wildix's channel-focused approach.

A highlight of the Summit was the unveiling of WMS 7, Wildix's next-generation UC&C platform. Designed to tackle fragmented systems and increasing security challenges, WMS 7 integrates real-time transcription, intelligent summarization and an enhanced chat engine powered by AI, streamlining communication and boosting operational efficiency.

"Every announcement, product or project we unveiled has one goal: empowering our partners and their customers to succeed," said Steve Osler, CEO, Wildix. "With WMS 7's advanced transcription and summarization capabilities, x-bees' intelligent sales solutions and x-hoppers' transformative retail tools, we are equipping partners to grow their businesses by delivering solutions that meet modern workplace challenges."

Key Announcements at the 2025 Wildix Summit

WMS 7 Launch : AI-embedded, it is the industry's most advanced UC&C platform to date and features real-time transcription, intelligent summarization tools and an enhanced chat engine, addressing key challenges in modern communication.

: AI-embedded, it is the industry's most advanced UC&C platform to date and features real-time transcription, intelligent summarization tools and an enhanced chat engine, addressing key challenges in modern communication. x-bees Enhancing Sales Intelligence : New Chatbots and voice bots in x-bees enable self-service, automate customer and team workflows, and deliver real-time insights. With features like sentiment analysis and Salesforce integration, x-bees drives measurable results, exemplified by Make.Contact's 30% MRR growth.

: New Chatbots and voice bots in x-bees enable self-service, automate customer and team workflows, and deliver real-time insights. With features like sentiment analysis and Salesforce integration, x-bees drives measurable results, exemplified by Make.Contact's 30% MRR growth. Channel-First Initiatives: Wildix reinforced its channel-only strategy with initiatives like the Sales Elevate Lab, a $1 million incentive pool and an expanded Sales Engineering Team.

Wildix reinforced its channel-only strategy with initiatives like the Sales Elevate Lab, a $1 million incentive pool and an expanded Sales Engineering Team. DECT W-AIR Devices: New specialized DECT models were introduced for industries like healthcare and manufacturing.

New specialized DECT models were introduced for industries like healthcare and manufacturing. x-hoppers: Revolutionizing Retail Operations: Updates to x-hoppers include AI-driven theft detection, line management and safety alerts. As evidenced by House of Spells in London, these innovations have reduced theft from 4 weekly incidents to just 1-1.5 on average, while significantly improving customer experiences and operational efficiency.

The Summit also celebrated real-world successes enabled by Wildix solutions and 100% channel strategy. Stiebel Eltron France, a central heating manufacturer, resolved critical security challenges using Wildix's platform.

"Wildix transformed our approach to communication and security," said Dennis Dick, IT Manager, Stiebel Eltron, France. "It ensures smooth operations while addressing real challenges."

With the UCaaS market projected to reach USD 240.17 billion by 2030, Wildix remains dedicated to equipping partners and their customers with advanced tools and verticalized solutions to thrive in a dynamic landscape. From WMS 7's AI-powered capabilities to x-bees and x-hoppers, Wildix empowers its partners to lead with innovation and measurable results.

About Wildix:

Wildix is a global leader in Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), integrating telephony, video meetings, and team chat with AI-enhanced capabilities. Its vertical solution, x-hoppers, empowers frontline workers to deliver superior customer experiences. For more information, visit wildix.com.

