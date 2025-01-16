Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025
WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Tradegate
16.01.25
16:00 Uhr
65,20 Euro
+0,80
+1,24 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,1065,1516:22
65,1065,1516:23
Dow Jones News
16.01.2025 15:01 Uhr
Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 21/02/2025

Finanznachrichten News

Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 21/02/2025 
16-Jan-2025 / 14:30 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 21/02/2025 
 
 
   --    Overview 
 
 -           Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. 
 
 -           The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 21/02/2025. 
 
 -           Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. 
 
 -           Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. 
 
 
 
? 
Receiving ETFs 
                                 ETF    Trading Stock   First Trading day of 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME    Index       TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchange  the Receiving ETF (at 
                                                Open) 
             Amundi MSCI  MSCI World Net       MWRL      LONDON 
IE000BI8OT95 Physical  World UCITS  Total Return USD 0,12% USD LN   GBP   STOCK   06/02/2025 
             ETF Acc    Index                    EXCHANGE 
             Amundi MSCI  MSCI World Net       MWRU      LONDON 
IE000BI8OT95 Physical  World UCITS  Total Return USD 0,12% USD LN   USD   STOCK   06/02/2025 
             ETF Acc    Index                    EXCHANGE 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                 ETF    Trading Stock   Last Trading day of 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME    Index       TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges the Absorbed ETF (at 
                                                 Close) 
             Amundi MSCI   MSCI World Net       LCWL      LONDON 
LU1781541179 Physical  World V UCITS  Total Return USD 0,12% USD LN   GBP   STOCK   20/02/2025 
             ETF Acc     Index                    EXCHANGE 
             Amundi MSCI   MSCI World Net       LCWD      LONDON 
LU1781541179 Physical  World V UCITS  Total Return USD 0,12% USD LN   USD   STOCK   20/02/2025 
             ETF Acc     Index                    EXCHANGE - Impact on Secondary Market:

-- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 20/02/2025 at close.

-- Effective 21/02/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the onlyactive entities. - Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 20/02/2025 
Merger based on the NAV of                 20/02/2025 
Merger Effective Date                   21/02/2025

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE000BI8OT95, IE000BI8OT95, LU1781541179, LU1781541179 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     MWRL,MWRU,LCWL,LCWD 
Sequence No.: 371078 
EQS News ID:  2069199 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2069199&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2025 08:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
