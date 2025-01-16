DJ Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 21/02/2025

Amundi Investment Solutions (MWRL,MWRU,LCWL,LCWD) Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 21/02/2025 16-Jan-2025 / 14:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 21/02/2025 -- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 21/02/2025. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. ? Receiving ETFs ETF Trading Stock First Trading day of ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchange the Receiving ETF (at Open) Amundi MSCI MSCI World Net MWRL LONDON IE000BI8OT95 Physical World UCITS Total Return USD 0,12% USD LN GBP STOCK 06/02/2025 ETF Acc Index EXCHANGE Amundi MSCI MSCI World Net MWRU LONDON IE000BI8OT95 Physical World UCITS Total Return USD 0,12% USD LN USD STOCK 06/02/2025 ETF Acc Index EXCHANGE Absorbed ETFs ETF Trading Stock Last Trading day of ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges the Absorbed ETF (at Close) Amundi MSCI MSCI World Net LCWL LONDON LU1781541179 Physical World V UCITS Total Return USD 0,12% USD LN GBP STOCK 20/02/2025 ETF Acc Index EXCHANGE Amundi MSCI MSCI World Net LCWD LONDON LU1781541179 Physical World V UCITS Total Return USD 0,12% USD LN USD STOCK 20/02/2025 ETF Acc Index EXCHANGE - Impact on Secondary Market:

-- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 20/02/2025 at close.

-- Effective 21/02/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the onlyactive entities. - Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 20/02/2025 Merger based on the NAV of 20/02/2025 Merger Effective Date 21/02/2025

