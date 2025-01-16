Troy Mele Brings Extensive Experience to Simpay

Troy Mele joins Simpay as Senior Vice President of Indirect Sales

Simpay is thrilled to announce Troy Mele, a seasoned entrepreneur and the owner of Grazie Payments, has joined the leadership team as the Senior Vice President of Indirect Sales. With more than a decade of experience in the Payment Solutions sector, Troy brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success.

His entrepreneurial spirit and innovative approach have been instrumental in driving growth and revenue in previous roles. Troy's experience will be invaluable as Simpay continues to expand its footprint in the market.

Lazaros Kalemis, Co-Founder & CEO of Simpay says "The addition of Troy Mele to the Simpay team is a well-timed, strategic move aimed at enhancing our independent sales channel efforts. Troy's expertise in building and managing sales channels will be critical as we seek to strengthen our relationships with ISOs, partners, and expand our market reach. His leadership will enable us to implement effective sales strategies, optimize our sales processes, and ultimately deliver better value to our customers."

Chief Sales Officer, Josh Elsass commented, "With Troy on board, we are confident that we will be able to deliver an exceptional experience for our Independent Sales Offices and partners. His deep understanding of the Payments landscape and his ability to forge strong partnerships will be key drivers of our success."

Mr, Mele commented, "Simpay is a company on the move. Over the past three years, I've watched them continually evolve their products and services offerings. More importantly, I've experienced first-hand their dedication to the Independent Sales Offices out there. I'm excited about the positive impact I will have on the organization, and I invite all ISOs to contact me right away."

Stay tuned for more updates as we embark on this exciting new chapter with Troy at the helm of our indirect sales efforts.

About Simpay

Simpay is a Trevose, PA-based Fintech company, providing integrated payment acceptance, Human Capital Management services, commercial insurance coverage, and growth tools for businesses across North America.

Simpay delivers on its vision to provide clients with a 360° Total Business Solution, encompassing virtually every stage of a business' life-cycle. Since our very beginnings in 2000, our commitment to simplicity, quality, and transparency has been the basis of everything we do.

For more information Simpay, visit www.simpay.net or email Marketing@simpay.net

Contact Information

Gary Breeds

Vice President of Marketing

marketing@simpay.net

8662532227

Troy Mele

Senior Vice President of Indirect Sales

tmele@simpay.net

8662532227





