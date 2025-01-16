ACT Fulfillment Celebrates 30th Anniversary by Implementing Softeon's Industry-Leading WMS

From the electric cars Americans drive to the trendy clothes they wear, ACT Fulfillment's services touch everyday lives across the nation.

Softeon, the only tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) provider exclusively focused on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment performance to increase operational efficiency, announced that ACT Fulfillment has implemented Softeon Warehouse Management System.

ACT Fulfillment was guided in its WMS selection process by Spinnaker SCA, a premier supply chain consultancy and a trusted Softeon partner. Together, they identified Softeon as the ideal solution to enhance ACT's operations. Spinnaker SCA also supported the design, testing, training, go-live and post go-live support, helping ACT Fulfillment achieve a seamless implementation and rapid time-to-value.

As ACT Fulfillment celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2024, the company is positioning itself for continued growth by making what CEO Bob Gjerde describes as the most pivotal move in its three-decade history: implementing Softeon's Warehouse Management System.

"30 years now for ACT and no two years have been alike," says Gjerde, CEO of ACT Fulfillment. "We are proud to have partnered with Softeon to bring additional tools, processes, and controls to our team. Simply put, the one true differentiator in our industry is service results delivered through the efforts of our people. Softeon is a key element to our tool kit to ensure our team can today, and will tomorrow, exceed our customers' expectations."

ACT Fulfillment sets itself apart from other logistics providers not only by prioritizing quality and customer satisfaction but also through its unique business structure. The company offers an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), empowering employees to take ownership of their roles and consistently deliver on their commitments.

"We are thrilled to partner with ACT Fulfillment on this exciting journey," says, Jim Hoefflin, CEO, Softeon. "With our advanced WMS capabilities and shared vision for innovation, we are confident in our ability to support ACT Fulfillment's expansion plans while delivering operational excellence and customer satisfaction."

This partnership marks a pivotal step for ACT Fulfillment as it continues to provide innovative and scalable e-commerce solutions. By leveraging Softeon's tier-1 WMS, ACT Fulfillment is well-equipped to meet its growth objectives and deliver superior service to its clients.

About Softeon

Softeon is a WMS provider focused exclusively on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment operations. For over two decades now, we have been helping our customers succeed in optimizing their fulfillment operations. Investing in R&D enables us to develop software to solve the most complex warehouse challenges. Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn't have to settle for a one-size-fits-all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

About ACT Fulfillment

ACT Fulfillment, Inc. has been providing supply chain solutions in warehousing and fulfillment services since 1994. Many respected companies trust our experience and service to ensure their products are handled efficiently across the supply chain. We at ACT Fulfillment are committed to partnering with companies to receive, inspect, and ship their merchandise as if it were our own. For more information, please visit www.actfulfillment.com.

About Spinnaker SCA

Spinnaker SCA, a company of Publicis Sapient, is a premier supply chain services consulting firm providing end-to-end supply chain strategy, planning, and execution management consulting. Specializing in designing and building agile supply chains optimized for the complexities of the modern world, we create value by holistically unlocking people, process and technology capabilities to accelerate digital business transformations. Spinnaker SCA empowers our clients to Design Intelligently, Implement Seamlessly, & Accelerate Growth Sustainably. For more information, visit www.spinnakersca.com.

