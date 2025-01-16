PuK Gaming Unveils Innovative Mobile Gaming Accessory Ecosystem, Led by Industry Veterans

Precision-Engineered Thumbsticks and Grips Transform Smartphones into High-Performance Gaming Devices

PuK Gaming proudly introduces a revolutionary ecosystem of products designed to elevate the mobile gaming experience. Starting at just $29.99, PuK's modular components bring console-level control to smartphones, enabling gamers to tailor their gaming setup precisely.

Introducing the PuK Product Line:

PuK Umbilical Link: PuK Umbilical Link is an ergonomically formed and structurally reinforced USB-C cable that provides a comfortable connection to power, audio, and an external monitor.

PuK Grips: PuK Grips are designed to reduce fatigue during gaming sessions and attach to a wide range of cases, leaving room for external cooling and connectivity. They are ergonomically formed to support a variety of grip styles.

PuK Thumbstick: PuK Thumbsticks are precision-engineered with quality materials to interface directly with your touch-screen virtual joystick. They feature no drift, wear, or latency, providing a smooth feel. You can tune them using in-game settings to optimize your experience.

PuK Gaming Leadership Insights:

Simon Burgess, Founder & CEO: As a Co-Founder of Scuf Gaming and Inventor of SCUF controllers, I created the performance gaming controller market by introducing controllers with paddles, hair triggers, and customizable joysticks, enhancing player capabilities. Recognizing similar challenges in mobile gaming, I am launching PuK. This innovative approach capitalizes on touchscreen advantages and addresses mobile gaming frustrations, ushering in a new era for mobile gamers.

Dylan Burgess, Co-Founder & COO: Since 2010, I've worked behind the scenes in the gaming controller industry, mastering skills in Leadership, Operations, QA, and Customer Support. With a passionate team and a fresh start, we are poised for success. As an avid gamer, I bring a unique perspective to meet industry demands.

Scotty Tidwell, CMO: I'm excited to join PuK Gaming as their Chief Marketing Officer. I bring over 16 years of experience driving growth and community engagement in the gaming and esports sectors. Together, we'll push the boundaries of innovation and community building to make PuK Gaming a leader in mobile gaming.

Matt Hooper, CTO: It is great to be involved in developing and introducing innovative products into mobile gaming. I bring 25 years of design engineering experience gained in a variety of specialist fields. I will work to ensure the delivery of the best combinations of engineering excellence, originality, and user experience into the market.