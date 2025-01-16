PuK Gaming Unveils Innovative Mobile Gaming Accessory Ecosystem, Led by Industry Veterans

Precision-Engineered Thumbsticks and Grips Transform Smartphones into High-Performance Gaming Devices
LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / PuK Gaming proudly introduces a revolutionary ecosystem of products designed to elevate the mobile gaming experience. Starting at just $29.99, PuK's modular components bring console-level control to smartphones, enabling gamers to tailor their gaming setup precisely.
Introducing the PuK Product Line:
PuK Thumbstick: PuK Thumbsticks are precision-engineered with quality materials to interface directly with your touch-screen virtual joystick. They feature no drift, wear, or latency, providing a smooth feel. You can tune them using in-game settings to optimize your experience.
PuK Grips: PuK Grips are designed to reduce fatigue during gaming sessions and attach to a wide range of cases, leaving room for external cooling and connectivity. They are ergonomically formed to support a variety of grip styles.
PuK-compatible Triggers: PuK-compatible triggers enhance gameplay with tactile feedback on touchscreens, making "Claw" no longer necessary.
PuK Umbilical Link: PuK Umbilical Link is an ergonomically formed and structurally reinforced USB-C cable that provides a comfortable connection to power, audio, and an external monitor.
PuK Gaming Leadership Insights:
Simon Burgess, Founder & CEO: As a Co-Founder of Scuf Gaming and Inventor of SCUF controllers, I created the performance gaming controller market by introducing controllers with paddles, hair triggers, and customizable joysticks, enhancing player capabilities. Recognizing similar challenges in mobile gaming, I am launching PuK. This innovative approach capitalizes on touchscreen advantages and addresses mobile gaming frustrations, ushering in a new era for mobile gamers.
Dylan Burgess, Co-Founder & COO: Since 2010, I've worked behind the scenes in the gaming controller industry, mastering skills in Leadership, Operations, QA, and Customer Support. With a passionate team and a fresh start, we are poised for success. As an avid gamer, I bring a unique perspective to meet industry demands.
Scotty Tidwell, CMO: I'm excited to join PuK Gaming as their Chief Marketing Officer. I bring over 16 years of experience driving growth and community engagement in the gaming and esports sectors. Together, we'll push the boundaries of innovation and community building to make PuK Gaming a leader in mobile gaming.
Matt Hooper, CTO: It is great to be involved in developing and introducing innovative products into mobile gaming. I bring 25 years of design engineering experience gained in a variety of specialist fields. I will work to ensure the delivery of the best combinations of engineering excellence, originality, and user experience into the market.
Paul Andrews, CSO: As Chief Strategy Officer at PuK, I'm passionate about reimagining gaming. My background in scaling businesses, building strategic partnerships, and delivering innovative solutions has prepared me to tackle the unique challenges of this dynamic market. At PuK, we're not just creating products; we're crafting an ecosystem where performance, comfort, and usability converge. We believe mobile gaming is poised for a revolution, and I'm incredibly proud to be part of a team shaping its future.
Key Features of the PuK Gaming Ecosystem:
Universal Compatibility: Compatible with a vast array of smartphones (including models from Apple, Samsung, Google, etc.) and gaming titles beyond "controller-enabled" titles.
Modular Design: Customize your setup to match your gaming style. Each piece of our system answers a specific set of challenges. Go all in, or just get what you need.
Precision Engineering: Offers responsive and accurate controls for a superior gaming experience.
Portable Form Factor: Compact and easy to carry, perfect for gaming anywhere.
A New Way to Play Touch: We've created a system that harnesses the advantages of touch gaming while dispensing with the downsides and avoiding the mistakes of mobile controller manufacturers.
According to Grand View Research, the mobile gaming market is expected to grow to $153 billion by 2027. PuK Gaming is poised to significantly influence this expansion by tackling key gamer frustrations.
Availability: PuK products are now available at www.pukgaming.com, and they will be shipping immediately. For more details on PuK Gaming and its pioneering accessories, please visit the website.
About PuK Gaming: Founded by the innovator behind the SCUF Controller alongside a team of dedicated gamers and engineers, PuK Gaming is committed to transforming smartphones into formidable gaming platforms with precision-engineered, modular accessories.
Media Contact:
Scotty Tidwell, Chief Marketing Officer
scotty@pukgaming.com
