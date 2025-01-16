Helio Corporation: Heliospace Wins Two NASA Small Business Innovation Research Awards

Heliospace, a subsidiary of Helio Corporation (OTC PINK:HLEO) has been awarded two Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) awards from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). These awards provide funding to support development of new technologies for both commercial and NASA applications. Under the program, Heliospace will develop a new type of mechanical release mechanism and a unique deployable boom for use on CubeSat and small spacecraft. "The development of these new technologies is an important step in our path to vertical integration while providing new options and capabilities for our customers" says Heliospace CEO and co-founder Greg Delory. These initial phase I awards support a six month effort followed by a Phase II award should the proposed technologies demonstrate both technical feasibility and commercialization potential.

The SBIR and the related Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs are funded through America's Seed Fund and coordinated by the Small Business Administration. There are currently 11 federal agencies participating in the SBIR and STTR programs. More information about the current NASA SBIR program can be found here: https://www.nasa.gov/sbir_sttr/ .

Helio Corporation is a technology, engineering and research and development (R&D) holding company serving commercial, government and non-profit organizations. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Heliospace Corporation ("Heliospace"), is an aerospace company specializing in the design, engineering, assembly and test of space flight qualified hardware and provides systems engineering, modeling, analysis, integration and test services to customers in government, commercial, private and non-profit markets. With deep expertise in civil space missions combined with a growing business serving commercial companies, our primary company objective is to enable humanity's pursuit of the scientific and commercial development of space. https://helio.space/

Contact info@helio.space

