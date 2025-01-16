Newswire: Big Bold Health Announces Successful Series B Funding Round With S2G Investments, Starshot Ventures, and Andas

Funding supports Big Bold Health's mission to advance personalized immune health solutions, drive innovation in food-is-medicine clinical research, and support environmental initiatives in the natural products marketplace.

Big Bold Health, a pioneer in connecting immune health and ecological well-being, is proud to announce the successful completion of its Series B funding round. This round, backed by S2G Investments ("S2G"), Starshot Ventures, and Andas, marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to empower individuals with science-backed, nature-inspired health solutions.

Founded by Dr. Jeffrey Bland, Big Bold Health is renowned for its groundbreaking work with Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat, an ancient superfood packed with immune-active plant nutrients. This funding round seeks to further the company's advancements in the development of science-backed natural products, support innovative agricultural practices, and enhance educational and digital tools aimed at promoting personalized immune health.

"This funding is a testament to the growing recognition of immunity's critical role in human and planetary health," said Dr. Jeffrey Bland, founder of Big Bold Health. "With the support of our incredible partners, we're poised to make transformative strides in nutritional science, regenerative agriculture, and consumer education to redefine what it means to live boldly and healthily."

The Series B funding will fuel initiatives across several core areas, including:

Advancing Immuno-Rejuvenation Research : Furthering studies on the effects of plant-based nutrients and functional foods on immune health and longevity.

Scaling Sustainable Agriculture : Expanding the cultivation of Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat , focusing on soil health and nutrient density.

Enhancing Digital Platforms: Developing tools for practitioners and consumers to bridge the gap between cutting-edge science and everyday wellness practices.

Partner Quotes

"At S2G, we are deeply aligned with Big Bold Health's mission to link human health and sustainable ecosystems," said Dan Ripma, Vice President at S2G. "We believe their groundbreaking work with Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat and commitment to science-backed innovation are paving the way for a healthier future for both people and the planet."

Kurt Seidensticker, CEO of Starshot Ventures and Founder of Vital Proteins, remarked, "Big Bold Health is transforming the landscape of personalized health by emphasizing the critical role of immunity, starting at the cellular level. We're proud to support and invest in their mission to provide individuals with science-backed tools that strengthen and rejuvenate the immune system by combining the power of nature with modern innovation."

"Big Bold Health's pioneering work in immuno-rejuvenation embodies our vision of using capital and expertise to inspire human progress," said Theodore Lederhausen, Co-Founder & CIO of Andas. "We are thrilled to support the company's transformative food-as-medicine approach to restore and revitalize immunity on a global scale."

About Big Bold Health®

Big Bold Health is a platform company dedicated to transforming immune health through the synergy of nature and science. By pioneering the concept of Immuno-Rejuvenation, the company is leading the charge in developing evidence-based products and resources that promote vibrant health for people and the planet. For more information, visit bigboldhealth.com.

About the Funding Partners

S2G : A multi-stage venture fund focused on driving innovation in food systems, agriculture, energy and oceans. Learn more at s2ginvestments.com.

Starshot Ventures : A launchpad for health and wellness brands committed to empowering individuals through cutting-edge science. Learn more at starshotventureslaunchpad.com.

Andas: A family investment firm using its capital and expertise to inspire human progress. Learn more at andas.io.

