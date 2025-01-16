Imagineering, Inc.: Imagineering Inc. and Accutrace Inc. Announce Strategic Merger to Enhance Service and Capabilities

Strategic Merger Amplifies Capabilities, Expands Service Offerings and Reinforces Commitment to Industry Innovation

Imagineering Inc., a renowned PCB Fabricator and Assembler, is pleased to announce its merger with Accutrace Inc., a leader in providing time-critical, technologically advanced development and manufacturing services for the electronics industry. The newly merged company will operate under the larger brand Imagineering, Inc.

The merger reflects the shared values and complementary expertise of both organizations. Strategically, it positions Imagineering to offer a broader range of services while continuing to push the standards of service in the PCB industry to new heights.

"This is an exciting milestone for both Imagineering and Accutrace," said Khurrum Dhanji, CEO of Imagineering. "By joining forces, we are building a stronger organization with enhanced capabilities, ensuring we continue to provide the highest level of service and innovative solutions our clients have come to expect."

Key Benefits of the Merger:

Expanded Expertise and Resources: The newly combined talent, resources, and capabilities will enable Imagineering to deliver a broader range of innovative solutions tailored to client needs.

Improved Service and Support: Enhanced infrastructure and resources will result in faster response times, more personalized service, and superior client support.

Access to New Solutions: The merged entity will leverage its collective expertise to introduce cutting-edge solutions in the fields of Printed Circuit Boards and PCB Assembly.

Seamless Transition: Existing clients at both companies can expect no delays or disruptions to existing relationships or service quality. Current contacts and support channels will remain unchanged.

For more information about the merger and the enhanced services offered, please visit Imagineering's website, or contact Sulaiman Roy, COO, at sroy@pcbnet.com or 847-806-0003.

About Imagineering Inc. Imagineering Inc., based in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, is a leading provider of PCB Fabrication and Assembly services, known for its commitment to quality and innovation. Founded in 1986, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality printed circuit boards to a wide range of industries. Learn more at pcbnet.com.

About Accutrace Inc. Accutrace Inc., based in Santa Clara, California, specializes in all aspects of PCB production and assembly. The company's mission is to provide reliable and efficient solutions tailored to the unique needs of its clients. Existing clients can contact Imagineering, Inc. for more information.

SOURCE: Imagineering, Inc.

