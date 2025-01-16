Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brunswick Landing Marina, Inc.: Brunswick Landing Marina Named Best Marina in the Country for Third Consecutive Year by Marinalife Magazine

Finanznachrichten News

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / Brunswick Landing Marina, the premier destination for boaters along the East Coast, has once again been recognized as the best marina in the country by Marinalife Magazine. This marks the third consecutive year that Brunswick Landing Marina has earned this prestigious honor, solidifying its reputation as a top-tier facility for boaters from around the globe.

Marinalife - Best Marina Award for 2024

Marinalife - Best Marina Award for 2024

The award, determined through a combination of boater feedback and industry evaluation, highlights the marina's exceptional amenities, customer service, and commitment to creating a world-class experience for its guests. Nestled in the heart of historic downtown Brunswick, the marina offers state-of-the-art facilities, a vibrant community atmosphere, and unparalleled access to the natural beauty of Georgia's Golden Isles.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the best marina in the United States for the third year running," said Kyle Schieferdecker, Dock Master of Brunswick Landing Marina. "This award is a testament to our team's dedication to providing outstanding service and to the wonderful boating community that makes our marina a home away from home for so many."

Brunswick Landing Marina boasts over 375 slips and is capable of accommodating vessels up to 225 feet, with deep-water access, protected docks, and a host of modern amenities, including:

  • Complimentary beer and wine for slip holders in their popular Yacht Club

  • Free laundry facilities and high-speed Wi-Fi

  • Roaming security guards, gated access to each dock, and on-site maintenance services

  • A vibrant events calendar, fostering a sense of community among boaters

  • Immediate access to downtown Brunswick's restaurants, shops, and cultural attractions

MarinaLife Magazine readers praised the marina's welcoming atmosphere, high-quality facilities, and strategic location as key factors in their votes. Beyond its amenities, Brunswick Landing Marina is also celebrated for its eco-conscious initiatives, including partnerships with local environmental organizations.

"This recognition would not be possible without the support of our incredible boating community," Dan Strickland added. "Their loyalty and enthusiasm inspire us every day to continue improving and offering the best possible experience for all who dock with us."

Brunswick Landing Marina invites boaters and visitors alike to discover why it continues to set the standard for excellence in the marina industry. For more information about the marina's amenities, services, and upcoming events, please visit brunswicklandingmarina.com or call the Dock Office at (912) 262 9264.

For more information about the Readers' Choice Awards and Marinalife, visit www.marinalife.com.

Contact Information
Michael Torras
michael@torrasproperties.com
(912) 324-7415



.

SOURCE: Brunswick Landing Marina, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.