Brunswick Landing Marina, Inc.: Brunswick Landing Marina Named Best Marina in the Country for Third Consecutive Year by Marinalife Magazine

Brunswick Landing Marina, the premier destination for boaters along the East Coast, has once again been recognized as the best marina in the country by Marinalife Magazine. This marks the third consecutive year that Brunswick Landing Marina has earned this prestigious honor, solidifying its reputation as a top-tier facility for boaters from around the globe.

Marinalife - Best Marina Award for 2024



The award, determined through a combination of boater feedback and industry evaluation, highlights the marina's exceptional amenities, customer service, and commitment to creating a world-class experience for its guests. Nestled in the heart of historic downtown Brunswick, the marina offers state-of-the-art facilities, a vibrant community atmosphere, and unparalleled access to the natural beauty of Georgia's Golden Isles.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the best marina in the United States for the third year running," said Kyle Schieferdecker, Dock Master of Brunswick Landing Marina. "This award is a testament to our team's dedication to providing outstanding service and to the wonderful boating community that makes our marina a home away from home for so many."

Brunswick Landing Marina boasts over 375 slips and is capable of accommodating vessels up to 225 feet, with deep-water access, protected docks, and a host of modern amenities, including:

Complimentary beer and wine for slip holders in their popular Yacht Club

Free laundry facilities and high-speed Wi-Fi

Roaming security guards, gated access to each dock, and on-site maintenance services

A vibrant events calendar, fostering a sense of community among boaters

Immediate access to downtown Brunswick's restaurants, shops, and cultural attractions

MarinaLife Magazine readers praised the marina's welcoming atmosphere, high-quality facilities, and strategic location as key factors in their votes. Beyond its amenities, Brunswick Landing Marina is also celebrated for its eco-conscious initiatives, including partnerships with local environmental organizations.

"This recognition would not be possible without the support of our incredible boating community," Dan Strickland added. "Their loyalty and enthusiasm inspire us every day to continue improving and offering the best possible experience for all who dock with us."

Brunswick Landing Marina invites boaters and visitors alike to discover why it continues to set the standard for excellence in the marina industry. For more information about the marina's amenities, services, and upcoming events, please visit brunswicklandingmarina.com or call the Dock Office at (912) 262 9264.

For more information about the Readers' Choice Awards and Marinalife, visit www.marinalife.com.



Contact Information

Michael Torras

michael@torrasproperties.com

(912) 324-7415

SOURCE: Brunswick Landing Marina, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire