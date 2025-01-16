Pace® Analytical Services: Pace to Host Bioaerosols Assessment and Control Symposium in February in New Jersey

Company technical experts to provide updates and guidance on fungi, viruses, legionella, and other biological contaminants in the built environment

Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, and a division of Pace®, a science and technology company, is pleased to announce its Building Sciences business unit is holding a Bioaerosols Assessment and Control Symposium on Thursday, February 6 in Pennsauken Township, NJ.

"This event will provide critical information to those responsible for ensuring the health and safety of an indoor or built environment," notes Robert J. DeMalo, M.Sc., Vice President of Operations, Building Sciences and host of the symposium. "We have an unprecedented team of experts with deep experience in testing air, water systems, building materials, surfaces, and more for harmful biological contaminants. Those attending will take away new insights on how to keep buildings healthy and avoid occupant risk." The symposium was developed for environmental consultants, engineering and architectural firms, facilities management organizations, Certified Industrial Hygienists (CIH), Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) practitioners, and Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) professionals.

The symposium includes two contributing authors to the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH) publication, Bioaerosols: Assessment and Controls, second edition. The topics will focus on fungi, molecular testing such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), endotoxins, viruses and viral disease detection and control, and Legionella testing and mitigation.

What: Bioaerosols Assessment and Control Symposium

Where: Camden County Boathouse at Cooper River, 7050 N Park Dr, Pennsauken Township, NJ 08109

Sessions:

The Biology of Fungi in the Indoor Environment, presented by Chin S. Yang, Ph.D.1, Technical Specialist, Pace® Building Sciences (Founder - Prestige Enviro Microbiology);

Molecular Testing and Endotoxins and Legionella Testing, presented by Michael Berg, Ph.D., Technical Director, Pace® Building Sciences;

Viruses, presented by Ching-Yi Tsai, Ph.D.1,2, Technical Specialist, Pace® Building Sciences;

Legionella Introduction and Legionella Water Management Plans and Mitigation, presented by Abraham Cullom, Ph.D., Director of Water Safety and Management, Pace® Building Sciences

When: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM EST

Pace® nationally recognized experts are available for interviews to discuss how environmental consultants, engineering firms, Certified Industrial Hygienists (CIH), Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) practitioners and others are able to ensure that all buildings are safe for those who enter.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

###

1 ACGIH Contributing Author, Chapter 18 - Fungi

2 ACGIH Contributing Author, Chapter 19 - Viruses

About Pace® Building Sciences

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace® People are committed to promoting environmental and public safety by advancing the science of microbiology for hospitals, pharmacies, water treatment providers, consultants, and more. Through our network of in-house labs, we provide sample analysis for bacteria and fungi for regulatory compliance and in adherence to industry standards such as USP 797. Learn how Pace® People are working to advance science through sustainable practices and continuous innovation at PACELABS.com.

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace® people are committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at PACELABS.com.

