Onehouse Announces Compute Runtime to Accelerate Workloads Across All Leading Cloud Query Engines

Advanced runtime optimizations - delivered centrally on top of open formats - accelerate queries 2x to 30x and slash customer cloud infrastructure bills 20 to 80 percent

Onehouse , the Universal Data Lakehouse company, today announced the general availability of the Onehouse Compute Runtime (OCR), the industry's only compute runtime that optimizes data workloads across all leading cloud data platforms and query engines, including Amazon Redshift, Databricks, Google BigQuery and Snowflake.

Onehouse Compute Runtime - OCR



While most vendors focus on optimizing compute for their specific architecture and ecosystem, the unique universal data lakehouse architecture of Onehouse makes its industry leading compute optimizations available across clouds. Customers using OCR see 2x to 30x query performance improvements across open data lakehouse table formats and 20 to 80 percent cloud infrastructure cost reductions.

OCR is the foundation for how Onehouse manages compute resources and performance for its managed data lakehouse service. Whether allocating and managing resources for data ingestion, table optimizations, or extract-transform-load (ETL) operations, the runtime is critical in optimizing Onehouse-managed compute resources in customers' virtual private clouds.

"Our Onehouse data lakehouse has enabled us to meet the demands of rapid growth while dramatically simplifying our data architecture," said Emil Emilov, principal software engineer for the fast-growing digital marketing innovator Conductor. "With automated scaling and resources that adapt to our workloads, Onehouse helps us dedicate our teams to building out our core platform differentiators rather than keeping the data stack continuously optimized."

OCR dynamically adapts performance and configuration to users' workload patterns at runtime. The runtime ensures that data lakehouse workloads such as data ingestion and transformations achieve optimal performance and efficiency, well beyond those currently available in open source software.

"While open table formats have emerged as means to open up data across multiple engines, there is great need for a high-performance compute platform that can transform and optimize data across such engines," said Vinoth Chandar, founder and CEO at Onehouse. "With OCR, we are delivering all the compute infrastructure and software required to run data lakehouse workloads efficiently. OCR features draw from years of experience powering the largest data lakes in the world using Apache Hudi, widely regarded for its high performance industry-wide. The runtime optimizes all the typical data lakehouse operations centrally once across engines, cutting down redundant compute costs and lock-in points."

With OCR support for Apache XTable (incubating), these performance enhancements and cost reductions can benefit the users of any of the leading open table formats: Apache Hudi, Apache Iceberg, and Delta Lake.

OCR includes optimizations around three major areas of development:

Serverless Compute Manager Elastic cluster scaling - for handling data workload spikes and swings Multi-cluster management - for flexible resource allocation and isolation Bring your own cloud (BYOC) infrastructure - for security, sovereignty, and flexibility

Adaptive Workload Optimizations Multiplexed job scheduler - to minimize compute footprint by sharing compute across multiple jobs running in parallel Lag-aware scheduling - to enforce latency SLAs Performance profiles - to balance write and query performance

High Performance Lakehouse I/O Vectorized columnar merging - for fast writes Parallel pipelined execution - to maximize CPU efficiency Optimized storage access - to reduce network requests compared with vanilla Apache Parquet readers



And, critically for enterprises, the entire Onehouse universal data lakehouse is securely delivered and managed in the customer's virtual private cloud, with data never leaving the customer's secure VPC.

Onehouse is also hosting a webinar on January 23, 2025, which includes technical discussion on Onehouse Compute Runtime, and how its optimizations apply across Apache Hudi, Iceberg and Delta Lake. Additional information is available at www.onehouse.ai .

Today's announcement follows a banner year for Onehouse. In 2024, the company quadrupled its revenue, doubled its customer count, securing a Fortune 10 customer and a Fortune 500 technology company among its customer base. Onehouse also doubled its go-to-market headcount, scaled out engineering and product headcount in both the U.S. and India, and raised a $35M series B round of funding.

