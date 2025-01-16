Paul CHAN Mo-po, Vitalik Buterin among the Top Speakers at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025

Hong Kong Web3 Festival today announced the first-round speaker lineup for its upcoming 2025 edition, which will take place from 6 to 9 April, 2025. The event will bring together representatives from a broad range of experts and leaders in the Web3 space, including:

Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Vitalik Buterin, Co-founder, Ethereum

XIAO Feng, Chairman, Wanxiang Blockchain; Chairman and CEO, HashKey Group

Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong

David Bailey, CEO, Bitcoin Magazine

Genki Oda, Chairman, Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association

Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation

Sreeram Kannan, CEO, EigenLabs

Smokey Bera, Co-founder, Berachain

John Patrick Mullin, CEO, Mantra

Alexander Pack, Managing Partner, Hack VC

Lasse Clausen, Founding Partner, 1kx

Keywolf, Partner and CPO, SlowMist

Blue, Partner and CTO, SlowMist

Rita Liu, CEO, RD Technologies

Devon Sin, Alternate Chief Executive, ZA Bank

YU Chen, Chief Advisor, ?KUN

Michael, Co-founder, Brevis

Alex Rawitz, Co-founder, DIMO

Bugra Celik, Director of Digital Assets, HSBC

Stanley Huo, Partner & Head of Asia, Hivemind Capital

Terence Kwok, Founder and CEO, Humanity Protocol

Tetsuya Sanada, CEO, BlockSmith & Co.

David Lee, Chairman, Global FinTech Institute

Hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group and organized by W3ME, Hong Kong Web3 Festival is Asia's premiere crypto gathering that convenes the world's smartest minds in the Web3 and crypto space. Its previous editions, which took place in April 2023 and 2024, brought together over 250 exhibitors, more than 800 speakers, 80,000 visitors and 300 side events.

The Web3 Festival 2025 has forged a strategic alliance with the region's trade statutory body, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). Furthermore, the event has revealed an impressive lineup of 2025 sponsors so far, including:

Title: OKX Web3

Platinum: CKB Eco Fund, SlowMist

Gold: Alchemy Pay, Beyond Gaming Labs, OneKey

Primary: Google Cloud, Hotcoin, ?KUN

Secondary: CertiK

Tertiary: Fufuture, Keyblock Solutions, MoneyCollect, PingCap

Knowledge: Brevis

Open Stage: Primecoin

The conference will feature keynote speeches, fireside chat, and panel discussions across various forums, including PayFi session hosted by the host together with RD Technologies, DePIN session by Arkreen, Bitcoin session by CKB Eco Fund, Crypto Finance Forum 2025 by MetaEra, Web3 Security and Compliance Session by SlowMist, Web3 Scholars Conference 2025 by DRK Lab, and more.

Taking an area of over 14,000?at the iconic HKCEC, which is 1.5 times larger than previous ones, the conference will create an ideal networking and learning environment, with regular conference areas and exhibition spaces embracing professionals, investors, enthusiasts, and leading projects worldwide who will delve into the latest progress, solutions, trends, and policies in Web3 and crypto.

$399 tickets are available for grabs now! Secure a spot at this fabulous gathering to meet industry leaders and professionals: https://www.web3festival.org/hongkong2025/#/en

