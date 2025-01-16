Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - Bayhorse Silver Inc, (TSXV: BHS) (OTCQB: BHSIF) (FSE: 7KXN) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") is submitting 77 assay samples totaling 115 meters (381 feet) from the Company's ongoing drilling program at its silver-copper-antimony rich Bayhorse Silver Mine in Oregon , USA . The samples come from the bottom of the first 206 meters of the current drillhole, BH24-01 that has a targeted depth of 260 meters (850 feet)

The assays will be for 35 elements plus gold, as historic gold values up to 10 g/t have been reported, (Silver King Mines, 1984), and the company has sampled up to 1.71 g/t gold (BHS2022-04) (BHS2018-23) (BHS2018-06) in the historic workings, including an unreported 0.9 g/t gold during development of the Mine's secondary escapeway, between the current drill site location and the Bayhorse VTEM anomaly it is targeting (see Figure 1 ).

The Company is also planning a downhole geophysics program to supplement the VTEM survey. This should reveal additional drill targets into the Bayhorse mineralization. The downhole survey will cover a vertical depth of 250-300 meters (825 -1000 feet), to an EW strike of up to 270 meters (890 feet).

The downhole geophysical survey should discriminate between rocks that conduct electrical current and those that don't. There are areas of strong silicification, epithermal-style vuggy quartz veining and hydrothermal brecciation in Hole BH24-01. This alteration could mark the hole's proximity to porphyry or related epithermal mineralization.

Downhole IP surveying tools can also measure the chargeability of a rock which is its ability to hold a charge. Rocks with common but disconnected zones of sulfides have the largest chargeability responses and massive sulphides and copper porphyry are ideal chargeability targets.

The downhole surveys may also add to the low-resistivity zone identified in the VTEM survey that lies west of the Bayhorse Mine workings.

Figure 1. Bayhorse underground plan shown historic drill holes, current drill hole BH24-01 and planned drill hole BH25-01

*Please note holes MW-1, MW-2 and MW-3 (shown above) are groundwater test holes drilled previously.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5015/237365_24f5280b84bda8fa_001full.jpg

The Company's senior consulting geologists have suggested the zone is a highly silicified hydrothermal polymictic breccia. It contains some rounded, possibly "milled" clasts that probably resulted from high pressure fluids derived from a buried pluton streaming up through the breccia.

Rock types that make up the bulk of the breccia include rhyolite, andesite, quartzite, meta sedimentary rocks and granite.

The Bayhorse exploration model holds that the silver-copper-antimony rich mineralization at the Bayhorse Silver Mine could have its source in an underlying shallow pluton that may host porphyry copper mineralization. For comparison, on January 15, 2025, Hercules Metals Corp reported drilling into a similar hydrothermal breccia in hole HER-24-20. which intersected copper mineralization.

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill will be attending the Minerals Investor Forum, January 17-18, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, January 19-20, and the Cordilleran Roundup, January 20 -23, in Vancouver, BC.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its content. Mark Abrams, AIPG, a Qualified Person has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical content of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board.

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA and the Pegasus Project, in Washington County, Idaho. The Bayhorse Silver Mine and the Pegasus Project are 44 km southwest of Hercules Metals' porphyry copper discovery. The Bayhorse Mine includes a state of the art Steinert Ore-Sorting technology reducing waste rock entering the processing stream by up to 85%. The Company has created a minimum environmental impact facility capable of mining 200 tons of mineralization per day and the ability to process and supply 3,600 tons per year of silver/copper concentrate ranging between 7,500 to 15,000 g/t using standard flotation processing at its milling facility in nearby Payette County, Idaho, USA, with an offtake agreement in place with Ocean Partners UK Limited. The Company also has an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Brandywine high grade silver/gold property located in B.C. Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise in both exploration and building mines.

