Envirostream Australia, a subsidiary of Livium, has signed an exclusive recycling agreement with Hithium Energy to recycle lithium-ion batteries supplied by Hithium to Lightsource bp's Woolooga solar farm in Queensland, Australia. From pv magazine Australia Melbourne-based battery recycling solutions company Envirostream Australia has signed an exclusive agreement with China-based Hithium Energy to recycle lithium-ion batteries supplied by Hithium to Lightsource bp's Woolooga solar farm, 193 km northwest of Brisbane, Queensland. In December 2024, Hithium Energy said it would supply the 224 MW ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...