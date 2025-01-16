President Claudia Sheinbaum announced figures that exceed those proposed in the National Strategy for the Electric Sector presented last year. From pv magazine LatAm In what was presented as a sort of balance of her first 100 days in government, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, referring to the energy sector, said that "between 2025 and 2030 we will increase electricity generation by 27,000 MW with a large percentage of renewable energy. " She added that at least 54% would be guaranteed to be generated by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), the state-owned electric utility. "We will ...

