Company continues to lead the third-party software support and innovation solutions market, focusing on delivering strategic, operational and financial success for its clients

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP, and VMware software, today announced it has been honored by clients and the industry with multiple buyer's choice, service and leadership awards, recognizing its commitment to delivering top-quality service and deep value for its clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250116827712/en/

Rimini Street Honored by Clients and Industry with Buyer's Choice, Service and Leadership Awards (Graphic: Business Wire)

Winner of Trust Radius 2025 Buyer's Choice Award

Based solely on vetted, unbiased customer reviews, the Trust Radius Buyer's Choice Awards honor organizations chosen as best in three key areas: capabilities, value for price, and customer relationship. Reviewers are asked if the company and its support teams live up to expectations, and whether they would buy from the company again.

"Rimini Street is dedicated to serving as a trusted partner to our clients, many of whom have a long history of business success with us," said Nancy Lyskawa, Rimini Street's executive vice president and chief client officer. "This Trust Radius Buyer's Choice Award reflects our unwavering promise to help our clients achieve their unique business objectives with great passion and care."

Winner of Silver Globee Award for Customer Service Department of the Year and Gold Globee Award for Customer Service Executive of the Year

The Globee Awards are a global platform for recognizing and promoting excellence in industries and sectors that are shaping the future of business. Through a peer-to-peer evaluation process by industry experts, business owners, and professionals, the Globee Awards honor organizations and individuals who have achieved remarkable success and demonstrated innovation, making a positive impact in their respective fields.

Craig Mackereth, Rimini Street's executive vice president of global service delivery and recipient of the Gold Globee Award for Customer Service Executive of the Year, was selected by the award committee for "increasing client satisfaction ratings and improving response rates," and the organization was selected for the Silver Globee Award for Customer Service Department of the Year for its "under two-minute response driven by expertise, processes and proprietary tools."

"Rimini Street's patented AI tools and processes help us to deliver a differentiated quality and level of service to all of our global clients, matching the case with the most complementary engineer based on multiple vectors such as language, experience with similar issues, and time zone. This makes it possible for us to address and resolve issues 23% faster," said Mackereth. "Business uptime and health is critical to our clients' organization and team, and we take our sub-two-minute response averages, service speed, scale, and scope very seriously. These awards serve to further motivate us in our mission to 'deliver extraordinary.'"

Winner of Gold Merit Award in the Consulting Category for Technology

The Merit Awards acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market, judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media, and consultants. The awards aim to highlight the best in current and next-generation innovations and technologies.

Facing significant challenges stemming from Broadcom's acquisition of VMware, many Rimini Street clients requested help navigating the changes, including the threat of losing perpetual licenses and steep price hikes. With the strong demand for services, Rimini Street launched support, consulting, and security services for VMware in May of 2024, gaining strong momentum in the market and providing peace of mind to many affected organizations across the globe.

"We are impressed with both the quality of the support and the depth of services we receive from Rimini Street. We highly recommend business leaders seek them out for their VMware needs," remarked Jean-Pierre Roullin, head of EMEA technology, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

"Rimini Street has not only showcased exceptional skill in leveraging technology but also set new standards of excellence," said Marie Zander, executive director of Merit Awards. "The remarkable achievements of each winner underscore the transformative potential of technology, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year's recipients."

Explore the full Rimini Street portfolio of ultra-responsive, trusted, and proven support, managed services, security, integration, observability, professional services, and Rimini ONE end-to-end outsourcing solutions for SAP, Oracle, VMware, and other applications to support competitive advantage, profitability, and growth.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP, and VMware software. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software. The Company has signed thousands of contracts with Fortune Global 100, Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector, and government organizations who selected Rimini Street as their trusted, proven mission-critical enterprise software solutions provider and achieved better operational outcomes, realized billions of US dollars in savings, and funded AI and other innovation investments.

To learn more, please visit www.riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "currently," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seem," "seek," "should," "will," "would" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street's business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse developments in and costs associated with defending pending litigation or any new litigation, including the disposition of pending motions to appeal and any new claims; additional expenses to be incurred in order to comply with injunctions against certain of our business practices and the impact on future period revenue and costs; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including the impact of any macro-economic trends and changes in foreign exchange rates, as well as general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which we operate and the industries in which our clients operate; the evolution of the enterprise software management and support landscape and our ability to attract and retain clients and further penetrate our client base; significant competition in the software support services industry; customer adoption of our expanded portfolio of products and services and products and services we expect to introduce; our ability to grow our revenue, manage our cost of revenue and accurately forecast revenue; the expected impact of recent and anticipated future reductions in our workforce and associated reorganization costs; estimates of our total addressable market and expectations of client savings relative to use of other providers; variability of timing in our sales cycle; risks relating to retention rates, including our ability to accurately predict retention rates; the loss of one or more members of our management team; our ability to attract and retain additional qualified personnel, including sales personnel, and retain key personnel; our business plan, our ability to grow in the future and our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; our plans to wind down the offering of services for Oracle PeopleSoft products; the volatility of our stock price and related compliance with stock exchange requirements; our need and ability to raise equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; risks associated with global operations; our ability to prevent unauthorized access to our information technology systems and other cybersecurity threats, protect the confidential information of our employees and clients and comply with privacy regulations; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take, a failure by us to establish adequate tax reserves, or our ability to realize benefits from our net operating losses; the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters; our credit facility's ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, including uncertainty from the transition to SOFR or other interest rate benchmarks; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street's equity securities; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our clients; and those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rimini Street's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on October 30, 2024, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street's future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street's assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250116827712/en/

Contacts:

Janet Ravin

VP, Global Communications

Rimini Street, Inc.

+1 702 285-3532

pr@riministreet.com