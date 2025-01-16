Edison Investment Research Limited

abrdn Asian Income Fund's (AAIF's) board has announced additional features, which should further increase the appeal of this fund for investors seeking high-quality, attractively valued Asian equity exposure. The 16 January press release focused on an enhanced dividend policy, a higher fourth interim dividend in respect of FY24 and the introduction of a three-year continuation vote. AAIF's 16-year record of higher annual dividends means it is well on its way to the 20 years required for promotion from a next-generation to a full AIC dividend hero. The fund has the second-highest yield within the five-strong AIC Asia Pacific Equity Income sector, while its NAV has outpaced the performance of the MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index, which is used as a reference, over the last three and five years.

