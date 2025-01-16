Anzeige
16.01.2025
Alchip Technologies: Alchip Opens 3DIC ASIC Design Services

Finanznachrichten News

Proven AI and HPC ASIC Design Flow Production-ready

Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies, Limited, the high-performance ASIC leader, has formally opened its three-dimensional integrated circuit (3DIC) design services for the latest high-performance ASICs targeting AI and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

3DIC design refers to a cutting-edge semiconductor technology where multiple integrated circuits (ICs) are stacked vertically within a single package. This approach uses through-silicon vias (TSVs) and hybrid bonding to integrate the stacked chips, enabling faster data transfer, reduced power consumption, and a smaller footprint compared to traditional two-dimensional designs. Future designs for these applications will require high performance and efficiency in cloud and networking infrastructure, mobile devices, and graphics processing units (GPUs).

Alchip's silicon-proven 3DIC design flow has optimized selected 3DIC designs along three critical dimensions: power delivery, die-to-die electrical interconnect, and system-wide thermal characterization.

The new 3DIC design flow's power delivery module encompasses power integrity, power grid design (including through-silicon-via distribution), and power integrity simulation and sign-off capabilities.

Die-to-die electrical interconnect capabilities identify and rectify low clock skew across dies, process variation immunity, noise immunity, data transmission across different power domains, and inter-die setup/hold timing margin. This capability also addresses power-performance-area (PPA) optimized IO cells for clock and data, as well as redundancy strategies.

Alchip's 3DIC design flow also covers thermal characterization to increase power density, perform 3D non-uniform power mapping, mitigate 3D thermal crosstalk effects, and provide package and system cooling solution modeling.

"Alchip has been collaborating for many years with our EDA, foundry, and OSAT partners to accelerate multi-die designs," explained Erez Shaizaf, Alchip's chief technology officer. "Now, those many months of hard work have culminated in providing the high-performance ASIC market with a design flow that cost-efficiently takes on the complexity of next generation 3DIC ASIC designs."

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global High-Performance Computing and AI infrastructure ASIC provider of IC and packaging design, and production services for companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D CoWoS packaging, chiplet design, and manufacturing management. Customers include global leaders in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, supercomputing, mobile communications, entertainment device, networking equipment, and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

For more information, please visit our website: http://www.alchip.com

Attachment

  • 3DIC cross-section (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/16fe55b0-2b3c-478e-b7b9-2eae6e31940a)

