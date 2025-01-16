Builds on existing partnership between Avalara and Swap to further support online retailers' path to new global markets

Swap, the e-commerce operating system (OS) that connects operations on one platform for e-commerce brands, today announced an enhanced partnership with Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes. Swap and Avalara will collaborate to enable cross-border compliance for brands selling on marketplaces and platforms globally, which includes hundreds of brands currently served by Swap, in addition to powering cross-border compliance for online marketplaces.

The global cross-border e-commerce market is projected to surpass $9 trillion by 2032, with 28 percent of sales from companies already engaged in international e-commerce coming from cross-border commerce. The integrated offering from Swap and Avalara reduces cross-border complexity and compliance risk and ensures duties, taxes, and fees are paid at checkpoints to improve cart conversion in more marketplaces.

"We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with Avalara and its team of cross-border compliance experts and empower direct-to-consumer brands to access new markets across the globe, reaching their full potential," said Cian Wright, VP of Strategic Growth at Swap.

"Swap understands the needs of their customers, and their integrated offering reduces complexity for online retail customers in many ways," said Craig Reed, general manager, Cross Border at Avalara. "We understand that digitization of business processes is not an option, it is essential; we are proud to offer fast, accurate, and easy compliance automation solutions to our shared customers."

Swap partners with hundreds of direct-to-consumer brands, including PANGAIA, Retrofete, Hill House Home, Drake's, Percival, Nadine Merabi, and more. To learn more about Swap, visit www.swap-commerce.com.

About Swap

Founded in 2022 by Sam Atkinson and Zach Bailet, Swap is the e-commerce operating system that manages all operations for direct-to-consumer brands. Swap is e-commerce evolved. The company is designed to help direct-to-consumer brands simplify their tech stack, by improving every pain point in a brand's operations journey from shipping, tracking, and package-protection, to returns and cross-border.

About Avalara:

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, and more accurate, reliable, and valuable for 41,000+ business and government customers in over 75 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

