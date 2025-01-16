Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 15 January 2025 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share

Cum Income Pence per share

Ex Income NAV with debt at par value 290.42 286.72 NAV with debt at fair value 295.53 291.83

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

16 January 2025

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323