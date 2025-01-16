Kaya Holdings, Inc.: The Sacred Mushroom, Oregon's Premier Psilocybin Treatment Center Introduces "Synergy by Design" Journey Customization Program

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:KAYS) and The Sacred Mushroom ("TSM"), Portland's one-of-a-kind psilocybin treatment center today announced the launch of "Synergy by Design," a revolutionary program that empowers individuals to curate deeply personal and transformative psychedelic journeys. By combining intention, sensory customization, and meaningful activities, this program is designed to ensure that every participant's experience reflects their unique needs, preferences, and goals.

The Sacred Mushroom, at 11,000 sq. ft., has been purposely curated to provide every TSM guest with the full transformative potential of the psychedelic journey. Guests can access their perfect setting through TSM's proprietary "Synergy by Design" and interact with journey-enhancing activities such as art expression, body movement, and journaling.

What is Synergy by Design?

Synergy by Design is a framework rooted in personalization and empowerment, offering participants the tools to craft their own transformative psilocybin journeys. Each step invites individuals to align their surroundings, activities, and intentions to create meaningful experiences.

With Synergy by Design, The Sacred Mushroom guest can select their surroundings, creating a sensory environment that aligns with their goals by customizing:

Space: Guests choose from serene settings like a quiet nook, lush indoor garden, or private room for maximum comfort and inspiration.

Sounds: Music or ambient sounds, with options including live musicians, curated playlists, or nature's calming white noise.

Scents: Essential oils, herbal infusions, or natural room fragrances to complete the sensory palette.

Synergy By Design further provides activities for guests to tailor to enhance their experience:

Creative Expression: Painting, journaling, crafting, clay sculpturing, kinetic sand, and musical instruments provided.

Mind-Body Connection: An area reserved for yoga, meditation, or body movement exercises.

"At The Sacred Mushroom, we believe every individual deserves a journey that reflects their unique spirit and aspirations," said Bryan Arnold, Chief Facilitator at The Sacred Mushroom. Synergy by Design's objective is to ensure that every detail is curated to support our guest."

KAYS CEO Statement

"This unique program is possible because of the size of our facility and our commitment to transform the space into the absolutely ideal psilocybin treatment setting," stated KAYS' CEO Craig Frank. "Synergy By Design is the next step toward achieving the experience we seek to provide, enabling the guest to construct their own visual, auditory and olfactory inputs. It is the ultimate in crafting a personal psilocybin journey. This program is yet another example of how The Sacred Mushroom is pioneering psychedelics and setting the stage for change in the $82.47 billion mental healthcare sector".

About The Sacred Mushroom ( https://thesacredmushroompdx.com )

The Sacred Mushroom is a legally licensed psilocybin treatment center authorized by the State of Oregon to administer psilocybin treatments within the regulations set forth by the Oregon Health Authority.

For more information or to make an appointment for psilocybin services at The Sacred Mushroom, please go to https://tsmpdx.com or send an email to info@tsmpdx.com

About Kaya Holdings, Inc. ( https://kayaholdings.com )

Kaya Holdings, Inc is a "mind care" company with operations in the emerging psilocybin sector and in medical/recreational cannabis. KAYS is a fully reporting, US-based publicly traded company, listed for trading on the OTCQB market under the symbol KAYS.

In 2014 KAYS became the first US public company to own and operate a medical cannabis dispensary (in Portland, Oregon). Today, KAYS has interests in three cannabis licenses (1 in Portland Oregon, USA and 2 in Greece). Resuming its role as innovator and trend setter, the Company is again breaking ground in the United States with The Sacred Mushroom psychedelic treatment centers through its majority owned subsidiary, Fifth Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. ("FDT").

KAYS Stockholders and Other Interested Parties - Please Update Your Contact Information:

We routinely receive calls and emails from stockholders and other interested parties seeking an update on our operations. We are asking all KAYS stockholders and interested parties to email us and confirm their contact info. Please email info@kayaholdings.com with "KAYS stockholder update" in the subject line and include your name, address, phone number and number of shares you own so that we can make sure you receive all updates and respond to inquiries. If you would like to speak to someone at the Company, please call or text 954-480-3960 and someone will promptly get back to you.

Important Disclosure

KAYS is planning execution of its stated business objectives in accordance with current understanding of state and local laws and federal enforcement policies and priorities as it relates to psychedelics and cannabis. Potential investors and shareholders are cautioned that KAYS and subsidiaries including FDT will obtain advice of counsel prior to actualizing any portion of their business plan (including but not limited to license applications for the cultivation, distribution or sale of marijuana and psychedelic products, engaging in said activities or acquiring existing production/sales operations). Advice of counsel with regard to specific activities of KAYS, federal, state, or local legal action or changes in federal government policy and/or state and local laws may adversely affect business operations and shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect" or similar statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

Contact:

W. David Jones

954-480-3960

SOURCE: Kaya Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire