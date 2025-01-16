Crexendo's AI-Enhanced Cloud Communications Honored for Superior Usability and Exceptional Customer Satisfaction in G2's Winter 2025 Reports

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today proudly announced that its AI-powered cloud business communications platform has again earned top honors in G2's Winter 2025 Reports for VoIP, UCaaS, and Customer Communications Management. G2.com, the leading business software review platform, enables users to research and select solutions backed by real, verified customer reviews.

This marks the eighth consecutive quarter that Crexendo has been ranked #1 for Ease of Use, with #1 product feature rankings for Native VoIP, CCaaS Option, Voicemail to Email, Voicemail to SMS, and more. The company also retained top satisfaction ratings for Quality of Support, Ease of Doing Business With, and Users Most Likely to Recommend. Additionally, Crexendo was recognized as a top trending provider in G2's Winter 2025 Momentum Grid Reports, highlighting companies voted as the most innovative and fastest growing in their categories. Crexendo continues to uphold its impressive 4.9 out of 5-star rating, sustained for 11 consecutive quarters.

"Focusing on innovation, platform usability, and customer experience is at the heart of everything we do," said Jeff Korn, Crexendo CEO and Chairman. "We are especially excited about upcoming advancements in our platform, including the integration of cutting-edge Generative AI technology. This award confirms our hard work and ingenuity and supports that there is no better cloud telecom technology than the Crexendo cloud platform powered by NetSapiens."

Korn added, "We're proud to see our customers consistently share their positive feedback on G2.com about our technology-driven solutions. Crexendo is the fastest-growing platform in the U.S., serving over 5 million end users globally. These top rankings acknowledges the dedication of our team in delivering award-winning solutions, and we're deeply grateful for our customers' continued support."

"B2B software and services buyers are increasingly turning to peer feedback from trusted sources, like G2, to find the right solutions for their unique business needs," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Appearing in a G2 quarterly report gives vendors a leg up, as buyers rely on these reports to guide them with the most recent insights stemming from authentic customer reviews."

"We typically see only around 10% of all vendors on G2 appear in our quarterly Market Reports, so it's a major accomplishment that Crexendo has been recognized in Winter 2025" continued Rossio. "We extend our congratulations to Crexendo for receiving praise through authentic customer reviews, powering its rankings on the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offering, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over five million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 230 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

