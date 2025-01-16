Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2025 15:14 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Luxed.com Relaunches as the Ultimate Luxury Fashion Shopping Destination

Finanznachrichten News

Discover and shop from thousands of designers and all your favorite stores in one convenient location, with exclusive deals and member benefits.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / Luxed, the premier luxury fashion shopping aggregator and comparison tool, is thrilled to announce its relaunch under a new domain at Luxed.com. This relaunch marks a significant milestone in the platform's mission to streamline the shopping experience for fashion enthusiasts worldwide by bringing the best of men's and women's designer fashion into one convenient location.

Luxed.com

Luxed.com
Shop designer fashion from dozens of stores, all in one place.

Luxed.com offers an unparalleled shopping experience, aggregating products from a wide range of luxury retailers and boutiques, including SSENSE, myTheresa, Farfetch, Bergdorf Goodman, Yoox, and many more. With access to thousands of designers and brands, the platform empowers users to explore and compare offerings across multiple stores, making it easier than ever to discover and shop for high-end clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories.

A Seamless Shopping Experience
Luxed.com stands out with its sleek, intuitive interface and powerful search tools. Users can refine their search based on designer, price range, style, or retailer, ensuring a tailored shopping journey. From runway trends to timeless classics, Luxed.com is designed to meet the needs of every luxury shopper.

Exclusive Member Benefits
Creating an account on Luxed.com unlocks a host of exclusive benefits. Members can save their favorite products, curate wish lists, and receive personalized recommendations. The platform also keeps users updated on the latest collections, promotions, and sales from their preferred brands and retailers.

Curated Fashion Insights
Beyond shopping, Luxed.com serves as a hub for fashion inspiration. Its Magazine section features expert styling tips, trend forecasts, and guides to navigating the luxury fashion world. Whether you're looking for the latest seasonal must-haves or advice on building a designer wardrobe, the Magazine is an indispensable resource.

Join the Luxed Community
Luxed.com is more than a shopping platform-it's a community for luxury fashion lovers. Users are encouraged to share their favorite finds, connect with others, and explore new designers and trends.

With its relaunch at Luxed.com, the platform is set to revolutionize the way luxury fashion is discovered and shopped online. Visit Luxed.com today and experience the future of luxury shopping.

Contact Information

Olivier Breton
CEO
olivier@luxed.com
6462431824

.

SOURCE: Luxed.com



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.