Latest Collaboration From Leading Cannabis Brands Includes Massive Distribution Initiative With Placement of 500,000 Drinks in Over 5,000 Stores

Green Monké, an award-winning cannabis drink maker in the U.S., Canada and U.K., and Cookies, the most globally recognized cannabis brand, are bringing four flavors of hemp-derived THC-infused drinks to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The beverages provide an alternative to alcohol consumption at a time when distributors and retailers traditionally see drops in sales due to decreased post-holiday shopping and personal wellness trends like "Dry January."

Replacing alcohol with cannabis is a growing trend across the country; a 2023 analysis found that members of Generation Z were drinking 20% less per capita than Millennials, who in turn drink less than Baby Boomers and Generation Xers did at the same age. Meanwhile, U.S. beer consumption has plummeted to a 23-year low-despite a 23% population spike. The new drinks from Green Monké and Cookies capitalize on those trends with wide availability and affordably priced four-packs at national liquor stores such as Total Wine and Binny's, and convenience stores like Circle K.

500,000 drinks are headed to over 5,000 stores, with an MSRP starting at $16.99 per four-pack. Flavors include:

Cookies California Peach Iced Tea (Still) 16oz 10mg THC Hemp

Cookies California Lemonade (Still) 16oz 10mg THC Hemp

Cookies Tequila Sunrise (Sparkling) 12oz 10mg THC Hemp

Cookies Hawaiian Rain (Sparkling) 12oz 10mg THC Hemp

"These new Cookies drinks embody the evolution of cannabis culture in 2025-celebrating the legacy of California's cannabis roots with the mainstream acceptance of cannabevs among alcohol distributors," said Pat Gleeson, CEO of Green Monké. "With Green Monké's growing distribution network and Cookies' presence in 25 U.S. states and nine countries, these beverages are poised to make a global impact, bringing the 'Cali Sober' lifestyle to mainstream retail channels."

Since 2021, Green Monké has served up an award-winning lineup of cannabis-infused sodas with nostalgic fruit flavors: Tropical Citrus, Orange Passionfruit, Mango Guava and Blue Raspberry. These infused sodas were designed as alcohol alternatives and feature relatively low dosages. Thanks to its partnership with Cookies, Green Monké saw the opportunity to bring this new line of hemp-derived THC-infused drink options to hundreds of thousands of consumers across several new markets. Additionally, all four of the new beverages will be available online at Cookies.co, with shipping nationwide.

"We're honored to deepen our partnership with Green Monke and expand access to cannabis beverages across the country," said Parker Berling, President of Cookies. "Berner worked closely with the Green Monke team to develop this new tea flavor which is something very familiar and nostalgic to him."

To learn more about the beverages Green Monké offers, please visit greenmonke.com.

About Cookies

Cookies is the most globally recognized cannabis company; founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai. The company creates game-changing genetics and offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company is actively involved in advocacy and social impact initiatives to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. Cookies opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, has since expanded to over 70 retail locations in over 20 markets across 6 countries, and was named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co

About Green Monké

Founded in 2021 by St. Peter's Spirits, Green Monké sells a diverse portfolio of award-winning hemp-derived Delta-9 and CBD beverages across the United States, including its Happy Sodas line as well as its Cookies Cultivar Sodas. Green Monké prides itself on a great taste and uplifting effects, using only premium and natural flavors paired with a fast-acting nano-emulsion that offers precise potency with verified testing results. As part of its strategy to evolve the happy hour experience, Green Monké has partnered with Oak View Group (OVG), a global sports and entertainment company, to offer its drinks at select OVG venues in the U.S. As part of its commitment to a happier tomorrow, Green Monke is pledging 1% of all revenues to support local agencies to address mental illness and social isolation problems. For more information, visit https://www.greenmonkehemp.com/ or follow @greenmonkehemp on Instagram.

