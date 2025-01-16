Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025
PR Newswire
16.01.2025 15:14 Uhr
Charles Lissenburg Joins Keypoint Intelligence as Director of European Sales and Production Services

Finanznachrichten News

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce that Charles Lissenburg has been appointed as the Director of European Sales and Production Services. With an impressive career spanning more than 25 years in international sales and marketing, Charles brings unparalleled expertise to this vital role.

Keypoint Intelligence

In his capacity, Charles will lead European sales initiatives and oversee production operations, aligning regional teams with Keypoint Intelligence's strategic goals. His primary objectives include driving growth, streamlining operations, and enhancing service delivery to customers across the globe. His deep knowledge of printing segments-encompassing enterprise, commercial, label, packaging, textile, and industrial applications-positions him as a critical asset to Keypoint Intelligence's leadership team.

"Charles brings strategic vision, results-oriented leadership, and extensive industry experience that will contribute significantly to our mission of delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceptional value to our clients," said Anthony Sci, President and CEO at Keypoint Intelligence. "We are thrilled to welcome Charles to the team and look forward to his contributions."

Charles has held senior roles at leading organizations, including EFI, SPGPrints, Advanced Vision Technologies, and Konica Minolta, where he drove growth, optimized operations, and enhanced market positioning. At Nuance Communications' Imaging Division, he led the multi-year sales journey from SMB to enterprise focus, and during his decade at EFI, he led global OEM sales for the Fiery business, driving market share in key segments. "I am excited to join Keypoint Intelligence at such an important time," said Charles Lissenburg. "The printing industry is undergoing remarkable transformation, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to drive innovation and deliver exceptional offerings to our clients worldwide."

Charles's extensive international experience across global and EMEA markets highlights his ability to lead multicultural teams and navigate complex business environments.

We are pleased to welcome Charles Lissenburg as he begins this exciting new chapter with Keypoint Intelligence, and we look forward to his contributions in shaping the future of our company.

About Keypoint Intelligence
For more than 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2414022/Keypoint_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/charles-lissenburg-joins-keypoint-intelligence-as-director-of-european-sales-and-production-services-302352538.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
