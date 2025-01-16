Public Service Enterprise Group: PSE&G Installs More Than 2 Million Smart Meters - Continues on Path To Enhance Customer Experience and Support More Efficient Outage Recovery

Originally published on PSEG NewsRoom

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2025 / PSE&G reached a key milestone by installing more than 2 million smart meters as part of its Smart Meter Program aimed at enhancing customer insights and supporting faster outage recovery. Through this multi-year effort, PSE&G replaced the existing electric meters with new smart meters for both residential and business customers.

"This is a critical milestone on the path to an improved customer experience enabling our customers with even greater access to understanding and managing their energy use," said Dave Johnson, vice president Customer Care and Chief Customer Officer. "There are already more than 110 million smart meters installed across the United States and we're pleased to support this roll out across our electric service territory. With this key step, consumers have access to data so they can make informed choices and take action that impacts their energy usage."

Advanced Technology & Benefits

The smart meters that PSE&G installed are an element of the utility's Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), which links the smart meters to PSE&G system-monitoring and customer applications. Over time, the smart meters will deliver a number of benefits, including:

More frequent and detailed status on power

Increased clarity on bills with the elimination of most estimated bills

More efficient power restoration following storms, over time being better equipped to determine the scope of power outages, pinpointing areas where outages exist, and more efficiently dispatching repair crews

MyMeter

MyMeter is an online portal that provides a user-friendly view of how customers use electricity, and also offers a number of tools and resources to help manage electric use to save energy and money. With MyMeter, customers can:

View electric use by time and date intervals - from 15-minutes to monthly

Create helpful energy-use thresholds and receive usage alert

Get helpful energy-saving tips and set energy-saving goals

Complete an online Home Energy Assessment

Learn more about smart meter benefits, installation and safety by visiting: pseg.com/smartmeters.

PSE&G

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne® Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 23 consecutive years. For the third consecutive year, PSE&G is the recipient of the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award in the Energy Efficiency Program Delivery category. In addition, in 2023 J.D. Power named PSE&G number one in customer satisfaction with residential and business electric service in the east among large utilities. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 17 consecutive years www.pseg.com.

