Donnerstag, 16.01.2025
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2025 15:26 Uhr
97 Leser
Whirlpool Corporation: Whirlpool VP Recognized as Latin America Top 10 Most Admired Human Resources Leaders

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / Earning a spot on the Top 10 Most Admired HR's of Latin America list is a well-deserved win for Andrea Clemente, VP of HR for Whirlpool Corp.'s Latin American region. This recognition highlights Clemente and her team's dedication to employee development and building great workplace culture. SpiritOfWinning

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana,Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation



© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
