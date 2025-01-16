Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025
16.01.2025 15:26 Uhr
G.A.I. Exhibits Announces Jarre Mesadieu as New Chief Brand-Scape Architect.

SUNRISE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / Jarre Mesadieu, Chief Operating Officer of G.A.I. Exhibits has purchased controlling interest of the company. Mesadieu has assumed the roll of Chief Brand-Scape Architect, effective immediately, succeeding Todd Cline, who has successfully led the company in this capacity since its founding over 20 years.

Jarre Mesadieu, has been with G.A.I. Exhibits for 10 years and has over 20 years of experience from previous roles at Structurz Exhibits & Graphics. Mesadieu, brings exceptional ability to craft compelling narratives that resonate with clients and create memorable experiences in the upcoming years. Mesadieu is also equipped with a unique blend of creative insight and strategic thinking, which will help with innovative projects for the company.

"I am thrilled to assume my new role at G.A.I. Exhibits, it's such an exciting time," said Mesadieu. "I look forward to building on Todd's remarkable legacy and driving innovative projects that enhance our clients' brands through exceptional design and engagement."

As Chief Brand-scape Architect, Mesadieu will lead the creative team in developing immersive environments and interactive experiences that not only reflect brand identities but also engage and inspire audiences. His commitment to quality and cutting-edge technology aligns with G.A.I. Exhibits' vision for the future.

Todd Cline, who will remain with the company in an advisory role, expressed confidence in Mesadieu's capabilities. "Jarre brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of experience that will undoubtedly benefit G.A.I. Exhibits and our clients. I am excited to see where he takes us next."

G.A.I. Exhibits is committed to pushing the boundaries of design and experience, and with Mesadieu at the helm of its brand-scape initiatives, the company is poised for continued growth and innovation.

For more information about Jarre Mesadieu and G.A.I. Exhibits, please visit https://www.gaiexhibits.com/

Contact Information

Jarre Mesadieu
Chief Brand-Scape Architect
jarre@gaiexhibits.com
954-395-2402

SOURCE: G.A.I. Exhibits



