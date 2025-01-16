Investment will enable SwiftComply to advance its product offerings and further build out the team under the leadership of CEO Mick O'Dwyer

SwiftComply, a leading provider of water and wastewater compliance software supporting over 300 cities in 45 states across North America, announced today that it has secured a strategic investment from M33 Growth, a Boston-based venture and growth stage investment firm. This investment aims to accelerate SwiftComply's growth by fueling innovation, expanding its product capabilities, and delivering exceptional value to water utilities.

Founded in 2016 in Ireland by wastewater engineer Mick O'Dwyer, SwiftComply expanded to the United States in 2018, establishing its headquarters in Pleasanton, California. The company has since expanded its product offerings to create a comprehensive water and wastewater compliance platform with compliance solutions addressing FOG, pretreatment, backflow, and stormwater needs.

Noncompliance with water regulations can lead to public health crises, such as the contamination of drinking water, sewer system blockages, and the discharge of hazardous pollutants into water supplies, highlighting the critical role of utilities in enforcing and maintaining these safeguards. Without a modern solution, municipalities face limited visibility into compliance rates, inefficient resource allocation due to manual tracking, and struggle to provide accurate reports to the state. SwiftComply addresses these pain points by offering real-time data solutions that enable water professionals to proactively manage compliance programs, streamline workflows, and improve public health and environmental safety.

"M33 is proud to be working with SwiftComply to increase their capabilities and market presence through this investment," said Brian Shortsleeve, Co-Founder and Managing Director of M33 Growth. "In just a few short years, Mick and the team have built a robust platform that we believe has proven to be a game-changer for addressing water and wastewater compliance needs. Their software has attracted a lot of interest, which in our view is demonstrative of the ubiquity of the need as well as reflective of the positive reception from its customer base."

The SwiftComply team is comprised of industry experts, including former consultants and water utility managers, representing over 100 years of collective experience in the space. Their collective expertise has played a pivotal role in establishing the brand's reputation as one of the few solutions developed by professionals with firsthand industry experience. Founder Mick O'Dwyer will maintain his leadership position as CEO as the company seeks to further build out the team to support future growth.

"On behalf of SwiftComply, I'm thrilled to welcome M33 as a partner in our mission to modernize how water systems are managed," said Mick O'Dwyer, Founder and CEO of SwiftComply. "When I founded SwiftComply, it was driven by a vision to solve a critical, overlooked challenge: the disconnect between regulators and businesses, compounded by outdated record-keeping practices. By streamlining communication and operations, we're empowering our customers to achieve more efficient, sustainable outcomes-helping to ensure the health and longevity of our water systems for generations to come."

SwiftComply is a mission-driven software company dedicated to modernizing compliance and communication in the water and wastewater sectors across North America. Founded by industry experts, SwiftComply bridges the gap between regulators and businesses by delivering innovative solutions that streamline processes, enhance record-keeping, and drive operational efficiency. With a deep understanding of the challenges faced by utilities and businesses alike, SwiftComply empowers its customers to ensure safer, more sustainable water systems. Headquartered in Pleasanton California, SwiftComply is committed to fostering long-term partnerships and creating meaningful impact for the communities it serves. Learn more at www.swiftcomply.com.

M33 Growth is a venture and growth-stage investment firm that partners with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and breakthrough as market leaders. With deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions, and building value through data assets, M33 Growth seeks to propel portfolio companies to succeed in their markets. Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, healthcare, and services sectors throughout North America. Learn more at www.m33growth.com.

