16.01.2025
PortAventura World marks its 30th anniversary at an event brimming with emotion and nostalgia

Under the slogan "there are unique journeys that are destined to be remembered", the company has enjoyed three decades of success

TARRAGONA, Spain, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PortAventura World has kicked off its 30th anniversary celebrations with an event full of excitement, history and new developments. Under the slogan "there are unique journeys that are destined to be remembered", the resort has commemorated three decades of excellence in the entertainment industry, consolidating its position as a world leader in innovation and sustainability.

PortAventura World 30th anniversary presentation

Fernando Aldecoa, Managing Director of PortAventura World, has emphasised the resort's role as an economic and social catalyst for Tarragona, Catalonia and Spain. "PortAventura World is more than a themed resort; it is a reference point in the entertainment industry and a driving force for the development of our community. Throughout these 30 years, we have worked with passion and commitment to create unforgettable experiences and we continue to look to the future with the same enthusiasm that has set us apart from the outset".

In terms of new developments for 2025, the resort is preparing many additions to its current offering. These include: a new parade showcasing floats inspired by each area of PortAventura Park; the new show at Gran Teatre Imperial "A Fascinating Journey", which takes visitors through the different worlds at PortAventura Park; an expansion of "FiestAventura" with the incorporation of drones into the show and new decorations throughout the resort for its 30th anniversary. This is in addition to 30th anniversary and vintage merchandise collections, a revamped dining offering with the return of iconic dishes, the celebration of exclusive events throughout the year, with more surprises to be unveiled as the season unfolds.

Throughout its 30 years of history, PortAventura World has received more than 100 million visits from all over the world, establishing itself as an economic and cultural driving force.

With an inflation-adjusted investment of over €1.8 billion, what began in 1995 as Spain's first theme park is now an innovative themed resort, a cultural and social catalyst, with millions of visits each year. It features three theme parks, a world-renowned convention centre and ten managed hotels with over 3,000 rooms, six located within the resort and four under the brand Ponient Hotels by PortAventura World.

Since its debut in 1995 as Spain's first theme park, with the iconic Dragon Khan rollercoaster, PortAventura World has achieved milestones that cement its leadership in terms of entertainment and sustainability. These include hotel growth from the opening of its first hotel, Hotel PortAventura in 2002, to the tenth one, Ponient Marinada in 2025; the opening of its second theme park, Caribe Aquatic Park in 2002; the inauguration of PortAventura Convention Centre in 2009 and the SésamoAventura area in 2011; the creation of the PortAventura Foundation in 2011; the opening of its third park, Ferrari Land in 2017; Dreams Village, inaugurated in 2019 and expanded in 2024 and obtaining B Corp certification in November 2022.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600045/PortAventura_World_anniversary.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/portaventura-world-marks-its-30th-anniversary-at-an-event-brimming-with-emotion-and-nostalgia-302353309.html

